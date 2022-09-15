Maryville volleyball leaning on three Seniors in strong start | Sports

(Maryville) — Maryville volleyball is off to a fine start behind the standout play and leadership of three seniors.

The Spoofhounds, following a four-set road win at Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, have seven wins in their first 10 matches.

“We’re feeling great,” Coach Bailey Cook told KMA Sports. “We’re seeing a lot of good competition, playing well and fighting hard to be able to finish.”

Coach Cook has a senior at each level of the volleyball court with Rylee Vierthaler hitting on the outside, Anastyn Pettlon setting her up and Kennedy Kurz digging it up at the libero position.

Vierthaler leads the team with an incredible 4.8 kills per set while hitting .286, Pettlon leads with 5.7 assists per set and Kurz is posting 5.0 digs on average. In addition to the seniors, Coach Cook Mentions sophomore Addison Weldon as a strong emotional leader and freshman Olivia Stanley as someone who has stepped into a big role in the middle.

“(Stanley) is kind of learning the game and learning the arm swing,” Cook said. “She’s having fun on and off the court. I could go down the whole list and explain who is a leader in some different aspect of the game.”

Other regulars in the Maryville rotation are junior Bryna Grow and sophomores Sabryn Lager, Jalea Price and Claire Nickerson. Plus, Juniors Ella Everhart and Jillian Bagley have stepped in when needed.

“One of the things that we worked on from last year going into this season was being able to fight or come back in the end,” Cook said. “If we get down, pushing ourselves to get back on top. Even if we do get down a few points in a set or match, being able to see that we need to work harder against a certain team and being able to win a match.”

That approach has worked more often than not this year with wins over Benton, Shenandoah, Clarinda, West Central Valley, Penney, Bishop LeBlond and Excelsior Springs. The last three of those have all come in succession, making for a three-match win streak heading into tonight’s home matchup with Midland Empire Conference Rival Lafayette.

“(Lafayette) is always a fun team to play,” Cook said. “They bring a lot to the court in general. They are a scrappy team. They are scrambling around trying to pick up every ball that we try to put down. Finding a way to put the ball down is the focus tonight. It’s a conference home game for us, so there are a lot of factors that are playing into making Tonight an exciting game.”

Moving forward, Maryville has three matches scheduled on Saturday at the Winnetonka Tournament and will be very busy next week with matches on Monday against Central, Tuesday against Plattsburg and Thursday at Cameron.

“We’re continuing to focus on keeping our energy high,” Cook added. “We get into next week, and we have three games. We can get tired sometimes, so we need to keep the energy high, especially if we get a long set or into five sets. That’s something we are working on for the second half of the season.”

Listen to much more with Coach Cook from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.