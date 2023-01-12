Maryvale Prep reaches $11 million fundraising goal

Maryvale Preparatory School, a Catholic independent girls’ school in Lutherville, announced that it surpassed a fundraising milestone of $11 million.

The Because of Maryvale Campaign began with two lead donations, one more than $1 million from an alumna and the other more than $2 million from the grandmother of alumnae. Two alumni gave the final gifts, helping Maryvale eclipse its $11 million goal.

“From the start to the finish of this campaign, the driving force has been enabling Maryvale’s mission to educate young women through experiences that prepare them for life,” said Sherry Pudloski, a Maryvale trustee and 1985 alumna, in a media release issued by the school. “While many years have passed since my days at the school, the heart of the experience is the same, a great education in a kind and supportive environment.”

Maryvale administrators noted that more than half the donors were women. The campaign launched in late fall of 2018 and reached its goal this past fall.

Laura Nolan Holden, from Maryvale’s Class of 2002, was one of the donors.

“Maryvale taught me resilience and it taught me humility, but it also instilled in me an innate confidence,” said Holden in the media release. “Part of my success as a (Division I) student-athlete in college, success in an industry dominated by men, mother to two boys… the resilience I have as a person, the ambition, the willingness to help others and pull other women up is because of Maryvale.”

Maryvale, which serves students in grades six through 12, also received gifts from major foundations, including The France-Merrick Foundation, The Marion I. & Henry J. Knott Foundation and The Thomas B. & Elizabeth M. Sheridan Foundation.

“I am most proud that donors chose to invest in a school for women,” said Maryvale President Tracey Ford in the media release. “Clearly, our donors recognize the value of educating the next generation of leaders.”

Since the Because of Maryvale Campaign launched, there have been numerous educational programs and Faculty development upgrades. Maryvale has completed renovations that added new academic spaces in its iconic “castle” building, including the St. Julie Billiart wing; a new Locker room complex in Maguire Hall, and a dance studio in McCarthy Hall. In addition, the school created 14 named endowments.

