Marysville volleyball falls to North Branch in regional semifinal

IMLAY CITY — The Marysville volleyball team has taken plenty of steps forward this year. But the Vikings were stopped in their tracks on Tuesday.

North Branch defeated Marysville in straight sets (25-17, 26-24, 25-20) of a Division 2 regional final at Imlay City High School. They finished the season at 31-12-0.

“I feel like defensively and serve-receive wise, the girls did exactly what we asked them to do,” Marysville Coach Kellie Kryscynski said. “(North Branch) is a really good team. We played solid defense and we had solid serve-receive — just a couple errors here and there were the difference in a lot of those plays. So I’m proud of them.”

“We had some tough breaks and some really long rallies,” said senior defensive specialist Kara Miller, who finished with 31 digs. “So each point could’ve gone either way, we just needed to finish a little bit more.”

