Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 5 predictions from proven computer models

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will try to back up their win over No. 1 Purdue when they host the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday night. Rutgers came up with a huge 3-pointer down the stretch of its 65-64 win over the top-ranked Boilermakers on Monday. Maryland is looking to bounce back from its worst showing of the season after getting crushed by Michigan in an 81-46 final on Sunday.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm ET. The Scarlet Knights are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Maryland vs. Rutgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 130.5.

Maryland vs. Rutgers spread: Rutgers -5.5

Maryland vs. Rutgers over/under: 130.5 points

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers is suddenly one of the hottest teams in the conference, capping its four-game winning streak with a huge upset at No. 1 Purdue is Monday night. The Scarlet Knights used a go-ahead 3-pointer from Cam Spencer with 13.3 seconds remaining to pull off the stunner over the top-ranked team in the country. Spencer, a graduate transfer from Loyola (Maryland), scored 14 points and played a role in the team’s strong defensive effort.

The Scarlet Knights also beat then-No. 10 Indiana in early December, so they have proven themselves against some of the top teams in the Big Ten. Junior center Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers with 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, while Spencer is adding 12.9 points. Rutgers has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, while Maryland has only covered twice in its last six games.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland has had an extra day to rest following its loss to Michigan on Sunday, whereas Rutgers is going to have a tough time recovering emotionally from a road win over the top team in the country. The Terrapins have taken down multiple quality opponents this season as well, beating Saint Louis, Miami and then-No. 16 Illinois. They also played close games against Wisconsin and then-No. 7 Tennessee away from home, so they are prepared for this matchup.

Senior guard Jahmir Young leads Maryland with 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Senior forward Donta Scott (12.6), senior guard Hakim Hart (12.4) and sophomore forward Julian Reese (10.2) are all scoring in double figures as well. They have won 10 of the last 13 meetings between these teams, so they will be feeling good about their chances of springing an upset on Thursday.

