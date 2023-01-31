Maryland vs. Indiana odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven computer models

The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night. Indiana is coming off one of its most dominant performances of the season, cruising to an 86-70 win over Ohio State on Saturday. Maryland has won three of its last four games, including an 82-63 win against Nebraska over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 9 pm ET. The Terrapins are favored by 3 points in the latest Maryland vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.5.

Maryland vs. Indiana spread: Maryland -3

Maryland vs. Indiana over/under: 138.5 points

Maryland vs. Indiana money line: Maryland -155, Indiana +130

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland is in a solid scheduling spot on Tuesday night, getting set for its third consecutive home game. The Terrapins have won six consecutive home games, including an 82-63 win over Nebraska on Saturday. They have also notched home wins over then-No. 24 Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin during that stretch of home games, and they have covered the spread in five of their last six games overall.

The Terrapins had five players score in double figures on Saturday, led by senior guard Jahmir Young’s 18 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Senior guard Don Carey scored 16 points and shot 4 of 4 from 3-point range, while senior forward Patrick Emilien had 10 points and seven boards. Indiana has struggled to meet expectations away from home, covering the spread just once in its last six road games.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana has found its best level of late, extending its winning streak to five games with its 86-70 win over Ohio State on Saturday. The Hoosiers shot 50% from the floor and beyond the arc in that contest, as Jalen Hood-Schifino knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half. He had only shot 3 of 17 from the floor in his previous two games, so it was a much-needed bounce back performance from him.

Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis continued his strong season with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while freshman Malik Reneau established career highs with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jackson-Davis has been one of the best players in college basketball this season, averaging 19.6 points and 10.7 rebounds. Indiana has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it has covered at a 5-2 clip in its last seven games against Maryland.

