Maryland volleyball libero Milan Gomillion enters transfer Portal

Maryland volleyball libero Milan Gomillion has entered the transfer portal, she announced on Instagram.

The Bowie native spent her first two seasons in College Parkwhere she emerged as a key vocal leader and one of the best liberos in a talent-laden Big Ten.

“To my coaches, teammates, and the Maryland community, thank you for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play the game I love. I’ve learned and grown a lot and will cherish these past two years,” she said in an Instagram post.

As a freshman, Gomillion led the conference with 4.67 digs per set and nabbed a pair of Big Ten Freshman of the Week Awards less than a month into the season. She followed her debut campaign with a 480-dig season in 2022, good for fourth in the conference.

She tallied at least 10 digs in all 20 of Maryland’s Big Ten matches in 2022 as the Terps finished 7-13 in the conference and 16-16 overall. Gomillion logged a career-high 31 digs against Michigan on Nov. 19, a day after she notched her 900th career dig in Maryland’s 3-1 win over No. 5 Ohio State.

The libero was also a reliable contributor to a Terps serving platoon that had six players log at least 15 service aces. Gomillion’s 32 aces were second on the team.

Gomillion was a fixture in Coach Adam Hughes’ lineup throughout her two seasons, as she missed just a pair of matches her freshman year and was one of two Terps who played in all 119 of the team’s sets in 2022.

Gomillion is the first within Maryland volleyball to enter the transfer portal this offseason, and her impending departure delivers a critical blow to a unit that’s already set to lose graduates Rainelle Jones, Gem Grimshaw and Maddie Naumann.

Defensive specialist Lexy Finnerty has an extra year of Eligibility from the COVID-affected 2020-21 season, but there’s been no indication she’ll return to the program next season.Maryland currently doesn’t have another libero listed on the roster, but freshman defensive specialist Ally Williams played libero at Oakville High School in St. Louis.