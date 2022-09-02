Maryland Today | What You Need to Know in Fall 2022: Athletics and…

If you’re a member of a Maryland varsity team, congratulations and good luck! For those of us who want to get no closer to the action than the sidelines, tickets are available.

UMD students, Faculty and staff can attend any athletics event free of charge except for football and men’s basketball: All you have to do is show a university ID. For Women’s basketball, Faculty and staff can get free general admission tickets or pay for reserved seats.

For football and men’s basketball, student tickets are covered through their tuition bill’s Athletic fee, but they must request them online. Students have to register a new account with their university ID and a personal identification number sent to every new Terp in August—but Jordan Looby, senior assistant athletic director of marketing strategy and fan experience, said they will soon be able to just use their regular university credentials.

“We’ve been working with campus to make this easier,” he said. “It’s a big change for students.”

When student ticket demand exceeds the supply, a “loyalty”-based Lottery has the number of entries determined by a student’s class year as well as the number of games they previously attended.

Faculty and staff are offered discounted season tickets for football ($279 lower level, $155 upper level) and men’s basketball ($586 lower level, $504 upper level). Sports also hold Faculty and staff appreciation days throughout the season, including the football opener versus Buffalo at noon Tomorrow in College Park: Upper-level tickets are $5, and lower-level tickets are $20; they can be obtained through this link.

“We really want to engage and yearn for that interaction and camaraderie with campus,” Looby said of varsity programs.