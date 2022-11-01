Maryland Sweeps Weekly Men’s Soccer Awards
Offensive Player of the Week
Stefan Copetti, Maryland
F – Jr. – Toronto, Ont. – Chaminade – Major: Sociology
- Recorded two goals as Maryland went 1-0-1 last week
- Scored the game-tying goal in the 87thth minute against Indiana to help secure the Big Ten Championship
- Collects his second career Offensive Player of the Year award, both coming this season
- Last Maryland Offensive Player of the Week: Malcolm Johnston (Sept. 13, 2022)
Defensive Player of the Week
Chris Rindov, Maryland
D – Sr. – Rockville, Md. – Rockville – Major: Mechanical Engineering
- Helped Anchor a defense that held Delaware without a shot for more than 50 minutes
- Part of a defensive unit that held Indiana to just six shots, including two in the second half, and two corner kicks in a 1-1 draw that secured the Big Ten Championship
- Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week award
- Last Maryland Defensive Player of the Week: William Kulvik (Sept. 25, 2022)
2022 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Players of the Week
August 30
By: Laurence Wooton, Jr. ODU
D: William Kulvik, So., MD
Sept. 6
By: Peter Mangione, Jr., PSU
D: Keagan McLaughlin, Sr. HIT
Sept. 13
Co-O: Malcolm Johnston, Sr., MD
Co-O: Marko Borkovic, Fr., OSU
Co-D: Niklas Neumann, Sr., MD
Co-D: Keegan McLaughlin, Sr., OSU
Sept. 20
Co-O: Xavier Green, Sr., OSU
Co-O: Jackson Temple, Sr., RU
D: Chris Rindov, Sr., MD
Sept. 27
O: Tyger Evans, Jr., PSU
D: Nick Richardson, Sr., MD
October 4
By: Herbert Endeley, Sr., IND
D: Owen Finnerty, Sr., MSU
October 11
O: Liam Butts, Sr., PSU
D: Nick Richardson, Sr., MD
October 18
O: Ryan Wittenbrink, R-Sr., IND
D: Carter Abbott, Jr., WIS
October 25
O: MD Myers, Sr., RU
D: William Kulvik, So., MD
Nov. 1
O: Stefan Copetti, Jr., Maryland
D: Chris Rindov, Sr., Maryland