Maryland, Northwestern and Purdue Capture Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Awards
Player of the Week
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Northwestern
Sr. – OH – Glenwood, Ill. – Marian Catholic – Major: Biomedical Engineering
• Registered 4.75 kills, 1.67 digs and 0.67 blocks per set with a .311 hitting percentage last weekend, sparking Northwestern to three victories and the Chicago Cup title
• Recorded a double-double (19 kills, 12 digs) in the tournament opener Sept. 16 vs. DePaul and tallied a season-high 24 kills on .367 hitting in a five-set win over Loyola-Chicago on Sept. 17, helping NU to an 11-1 record, its best start to a season since 2012
• Twice chosen for Academic All-Big Ten recognition (2020, 2021)
• Captured her first career Player of the Week citation
• Last Northwestern Player of the Week: Hanna Lesiak (Sept. 5, 2022)
Defensive Player of the Week
Rainelle Jones, Maryland
Grad. – MB – Oxon Hill, Md. – Oxon Hill – Graduate Program: American Studies
• Tallied 2.20 blocks and 2.10 kills per set with a .356 hitting percentage in pacing Maryland to three wins and the Cavalier Classic Championship last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.
• Earned a place on the all-tournament team with near double-doubles in the first two tournament contests, both on Sept. 16 (seven kills, nine blocks vs. Mercer; nine kills, seven blocks, .533 hitting percentage vs. East Carolina)
• Receives her fourth career Defensive Player of the Week Honor and second this season
• Last Maryland Defensive Player of the Week: Rainelle Jones (Aug. 29, 2022)
Setter of the Week
Alexa Rousseau, Northwestern
Jr.—Bloomfield Hills, Mich. – Bloomfield Hills – Major: Communication Studies
• Averaged 10.33 assists, 2.58 digs and 1.42 kills per set with a .306 hitting percentage, a triple-double and a double-double in leading Northwestern to three wins and the Chicago Cup title last weekend
• Logged a career-high 11 kills, 11 digs and 44 assists in the tournament opener against DePaul on Sept. 16
• Added a season-high 46 assists and 11 digs in a five-set win at Loyola-Chicago on Sept. 17, helping the Wildcats improve to 11-1 this year, their best start to a season since 2012
• Received Academic-All-Big Ten plaudits last year
• Secures her first career Setter of the Week selection
• Last Northwestern Setter of the Week: Caleigh Ryan (Sept. 23, 2013)
Freshman of the Week
Eva Hudson, Purdue
OH – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Bishop Dwenger – Major: Biomedical Health Sciences/Pre-Medicine
• Earned MVP honors at last weekend’s Stacey Clark Classic after compiling 6.50 points, 5.17 kills, 2.83 digs and 1.17 blocks per set with a .333 hitting percentage in wins over Northern Kentucky and Ball State
• Nearly had double-doubles in both matches, finishing with 15 Kills (.500 hitting) and eight digs against NKU, along with 16 Kills and nine digs against BSU
• Helped propel Purdue to a 9-1 non-conference record, its most victories in non-conference play since 2018
• Garners her third career Freshman of the Week award
• Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Eva Hudson (Sept. 5, 2022)
2022 Big Ten Players of the Week
August 29
P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR
D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD
S: Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., MINN
F: Eva Hudson, PUR
Sept. 5
P: Hanna Lesiak, RS-Sr., NU
P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU
D: Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., PUR
S: Seleisa Elisaia, Grad., PSU
F: Eva Hudson, PUR
Sept. 12
P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU
P: Kashauna Williams, Grad., PSU
D: Allie Holland, Jr., PSU
S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU
F: Gülce Güçtekin, WIS
Sept. 19
P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NU
D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD
S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NU
F: Eva Hudson, PUR