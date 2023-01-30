Maryland jumps, Auburn dips in Joe Lunardi’s 2023 NCAA Tournament projection

FIRST FOUR OUT

Nevada: Nevada edged New Mexico in a double-overtime thriller behind 28 points from Will Baker and 22 from Jarod Lucas.

Texas A&M: Texas A&M does not want to be slept on in the SEC race. The Aggies are 6-1 with a path to 13 conference wins absolutely in play.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have to get right immediately. Ohio State’s midrange-heavy Offensive game plan just hasn’t worked lately. Expect a pivot from Chris Holtmann and company.

Oklahoma State: You need guards to win in March, and Oklahoma State has two good ones in Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson. Guessing more than a few coaches don’t want the Cowboys to get into the NCAA Tournament.

LAST FOUR IN

Arizona State: Arizona State has lost three games in a row and its grip on second place in the Pac-12 is gone. Bobby Hurley has to get the Sun Devils on track immediately or they could be on the outside looking in.

West Virginia: Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint has been awesome for West Virginia lately. Toussaint had 22 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 15-point road win over Texas Tech.

Pittsburgh: Wednesday’s 81-79 win over Wake Forest was enormous for Pitt. Blake Hinson went off for 24 points thanks to eight (!) 3s.

Badger State: The Badgers have to get Chucky Hepburn right. Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament hopes are non-existent if Hepburn isn’t playing like one of the best guards in the Big Ten.