Maryland Football’s win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley’s contract

Mike Locksley didn’t just win on the field with Maryland football’s 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. They also won off of it.

With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he’d automatically earn another year Tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program’s results.

A Reporter asked him about the automatic extension during his postgame press conference on Saturday.

“Obviously it’s great to have a chance to be around here. As I’ve told anybody who’ll listen, I’m here for the long haul. This is where I’ve always wanted to be. I’m appreciative of my boss, Damon [Evans] and Colleen [Sorem], that they’ve been able to do the things to keep me around. We’ll continue to try to build this thing,” he said. “I think anybody that’s watched the trajectory of our program sees the improvement. We’re not there yet, as I like to keep saying. we’re a few players away, a couple plays away, and it’s my job to go get those players and create those plays so that we can take another step as we build a Championship program.”

Locksley, whose extension represented a significant raise, from $2.6 million to $4 million a year — a number ranking toward the bottom of the Big Ten’s head coaches’ salaries — has the program Bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-2014. As he mentioned though, the Terps were a few plays away from a Magical season, having challenged both the Wolverines and Buckeyes this season before dating late.

The win marked the first time Maryland’s won seven games during the regular season since 2014 and locked the Terps into a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten East, behind No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Penn State.

“Maryland is not only my dream job, but it’s also home,” Locksley said in the release. “We are building something special here in College Park and I’m extremely grateful and honored to continue to serve as the head football Coach at this outstanding university. I appreciate the trust President Pines and Damon Evans have shown in me and I’m grateful for all of the support that our administration has given to make sure our student-athletes are in a position to be successful both on and off the field. There is still plenty of work to be done to elevate this program to where I believe it should be nationally, but I know that we have the right people and structure in place to ensure that the best is ahead for the Terps.”