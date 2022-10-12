Maryland football’s “robot” is making a big splash

Not getting too high or too low is a key aspect of generating success as a football program, and Maryland is starting to see growth across the board in mindset.

“Jaishawn [Barham] is like a robot,” head Coach Mike Locksley said. “He doesn’t get overly excited or overly low. They’re just pretty consistent. Almost to where it’s funny because you’re talking to him and you just get a deadpan look. So I think what that does is leads him to where there’s nothing too big for him. When you come in as a freshman, you’re planning against some of the top teams in the country that we get to face as a Big Ten member, the lights aren’t too big, he doesn’t get overly excited. Nothing kind of pushes his buttons. They just really, really consistent with his Habits and behaviors. How he prepares. How he plays and it shows in terms of this production he’s had as a young player.”

Barham, who was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the week, had five tackles (4 solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against Purdue on Saturday. He also leads the Terps in tackles (34), sacks (3) and tackles for loss (4.5) this season.

A similar sentiment was echoed by wide receiver Rakim Jarrett before Maryland took to Ann Arbor and faced No. 4 Michigan, explaining that being recruited by high-end programs means there is no extra motivation or variance week in and out.

“Our program is built and we try to encourage and instill in our players part of our DNA is to stay at neutral,” Locksley said. “It’s good to play with the motion, but not be emotional. And that’s the key. You know, both [Jarrett and Barham], these guys were recruited by like you said everybody in the country so I don’t think who we play kind of dictates how they feel emotionally from that standpoint, but we really try hard to focus on the four to six seconds that a play lasts . Give it our undivided attention, play it to the best of our ability and then that play dies, get to the next play right away. If you do that, you don’t have a lot of time to become very emotional.”

Maryland football looks to stay neutral as the Terps travel to take on the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday at 3:30 pm in a game broadcast on ESPN2.

Notes and Quotes

Starting fast… The Terps have had plenty of success offensively when starting games, halves and even quarters this season. With an opening drive touchdown against Purdue, Maryland has scored on every opening drive of the season thanks to its scripting of upwards of 25 plays to start off.

“I think I’d credit that success to the coaches and our players and receivers and stuff like that,” Taulia Tagovailoa said. “Getting off to a good start, especially when you defer the toss. The defense gets a stop on defense, and we come out and we strike early. So it’s a good momentum early for us and I think the biggest thing for us is just continuing to build on it.”

More Barham love… Jaishawn Barham joined the Maryland program this spring as an early enrollee, combining his physical size and readiness with additional preparation to be ready to contribute as he has this fall.

“Me and Jaishawn, we’re really close like, he calls me the real JB and I call him the real JB,” cornerback Jakorian Bennett said. “Like Locks said, he’s quiet, but he’s gonna go out there and just give it all he got. And he just plays fast, physical, he’s smart and he’s just a playmaker. You know, like, you can’t really, like, Coach a football player. Like, that’s what he wants to do is play football. So you know, I’m glad to have him on his team. We just continue to do the things we got to do to get better and we just got to get ready for Indiana.”

Branch’s move… Maryland center Johari Branch moved around the inside of the Offensive line over his time in College Park, but has settled in at center this season and taken on the role of quarterback along an experienced front.

“Center, You have to be very smart, you have to be able to make all the calls, you have to lead the Offensive line,” tackle Jalelyn Duncan said. “So for [Branch] being able to make that switch on the Offensive line and learning all our calls, he has become very smart, he’s one of the leaders.”