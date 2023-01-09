Maryland football’s Dante Trader, former lacrosse star, makes long-awaited addition to national champion Terps

Dante Trader, the former national top-five high school lacrosse recruit-turned-starting safety for the Maryland football team, has told Reporters for months that he intended to pick up his stick and join the reigning national Champion lacrosse team. Late last week at the start of preseason practices, Trader made good on those intentions. Wearing the No. 5 jersey, Trader participated in the first practice of the season.

It is expected that Trader will take one of the four short-stick defensive midfield spots that were vacated by four graduating players from the 2022 team. While Trader excelled on the Offensive end as a high school midfielder, his size, strength, and athleticism would allow him to immediately see action on the lacrosse field even after missing a year of playing.

“The biggest thing was me staying healthy,” Trader said in August. “Six months of football and then you get a month off before you go play lacrosse. School wasn’t going to be a problem, they just wanted me to keep my weight and stay healthy. It’ll be an easy transition, it won’t be as taxing as football was because I’m just always on my feet for six, seven, eight months.”

But now he’s ready to become a multi-sport athlete, a rare occurrence in big-time college sports.

The Delmar, Del., native first committed to John Tillman’s lacrosse program as a junior at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, where he had transferred to from Smyrna High School in Delaware. Trader transferred to McDonogh in order to compete against higher quality competition on the lacrosse field. Or so it seemed.

While at McDonogh, the six-foot, 190-pound defensive back and receiver saw his football stock rise. When he committed to Mike Locksley’s football program, Trader sought to play both football and lacrosse in College Park, Intentions both Locksley and Tillman supported.

Trader saw action on the football field during his freshman season but did not suit up for the Terrapins lacrosse team last spring, as he instead positioned himself to earn a starting safety spot on the football team during the spring football season. Trader did earn that starting safety spot this past fall and finished second on the team with 62 total tackles. He also had two interceptions and four pass breakups. The Terrapins finished the football season with a win over North Carolina State in Duke’s Mayo Bowl.