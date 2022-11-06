Maryland Football vs Penn State game time, TV announced

Maryland football’s game at Penn State this Saturday will kick off at 3:30 pm on FOX, Maryland announced on Saturday night. The slotting of the game’s start time had been delayed by the TV networks.

“Maryland (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday as the Terps fell at Wisconsin, 23-10. Maryland picked up a 35-19 win over Penn State the last time the teams met in Happy Valley. Penn State (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) has won two of its last three games, including a 45-14 win at Indiana on Saturday.”

A win over the Nittany Lions would be extra valuable for Maryland now, after it was manhandled in a 23-10 loss Saturday at Wisconsin. It’s a chance to recover from the hit the Terps took in the Big Ten standings and in terms of Bowl Positioning with the loss in Madison.

Maryland has had a rough time against Penn State throughout the series history, but the recent games have been especially lopsided with one exception. The Terps pulled off an upset in Happy Valley two years ago, 35-19, but have lost six of the past seven in the series by an average of more than 33 points. The Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-2) bounced back from their loss to Ohio State last week by hammering Indiana on the road, 45-14, on Saturday.

They’ll also need to perform Worlds better offensively than they did on Saturday to pull off the upset. They totaled just 189 yards of offense against the Badgers, and their only touchdown came when the game was out of reach and the final minutes were ticking away.

“They managed the external elements a lot better than we did. And that’s my job to make sure our team is able to handle the thing,” Mike Locksley said. “So, looking forward to playing better next week, and have an opportunity to go off to Penn State and get back on track.”