Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps flip Portal lineman

After announcing his decision to transfer from North Carolina Central, Corey Bullock drew interest from a number of BCS programs, quickly picking Cincinnati. But Maryland didn’t give up on the Offensive lineman, convincing him to take a visit to College Park over the weekend, and today he Flipped his commitment to the Terps.

Bullock, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound Accokeek native, fills one of the Offensive line spots Maryland Coach Mike Locksley has been working hard to fill via the transfer portal. A product of Gwynn Park High (Md.) in Brandywine, 20 miles from College Park, he was a first-team All-MEAC choice this season, he has two years of Eligibility remaining and was named the top guard on the FCS level in October.

“Corey Bullock is the premier Offensive lineman on the best Offensive line in HBCU football through the season’s first half,” Stan Becton of NCAA>com wrote. “Bullock plays his best at guard, but continues to show the versatility to play all over the North Carolina Central front. He’s earned two MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors already this season.“

Take five seconds to sign up for our FREE email newsletter HERE and stay up to date on Maryland sports. We’ll deliver the latest Terps to you!

The Offensive line has been a focus for Locksley since National Signing Day, when he inked a highly regarded class light on players at the position.

“if you know any Offensive linemen going into the portal, tell them to call Coach Locks,” he joked after Maryland’s win over NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Terps are losing senior starters Jaelyn Duncan, Spencer Anderson and Johari Branchso he’s been looking for mature players, previously adding LSU transfer Marcus Dumervil, a former blue-chip recruit. They could still add two more; along with Bullock, Maryland Hosted Jackson State transfer Willis Patrick and Frostburg State transfer Gottlieb Ayedze over the weekend. Despite his small-school backcourt, Ayedze is viewed as a potential NFL Draft pick in the first few rounds next year.

Coincidentally, Bullock and NC Central spoiled the perfect season of Patrick and Deion Sanders-coached Jackson State with a 41-34 upset a month ago in the Celebration Bowl.