Maryland football receives most NFL Draft Combine invites since 1987

Maryland football has typically had two or three NFL Draft prospects of varying calibers in recent years. But the program’s Talent level has risen thanks to Mike Locksley’s recruiting. Proof: seven Terps have been invited to the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, the most the program has sent to the combine since at least 1987, per a Maryland press release.

Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Bankswide receivers Jacob Copeland, Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrettleft tackle Jaelyn Dunan and kicker Chad Ryland have all been invited to the Scouting event in Indianapolis, the school announced on Friday. Maryland’s known previous high was six invitees in 2009, and since the NFL Draft moved to seven rounds in 1994, the most Terps selected in one draft was five, in 2004 and 2009).

Banks and Duncan have landed in the first round of various mock drafts, while the other five players could land in the middle or later rounds.

Banks registered nine pass break-ups and an interception, while not allowing a reception of over 30 yards when targeted during his junior season. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks allowed only a 43.3-percent completion percentage when targeted this year by opposing offenses (26-for-60), the 18th-best mark in the Nation and second-best in the Big Ten.

Bennett had a stellar senior season for the Terps, ranking tied for third in the Big Ten in pass break-ups (11) and tied for fifth in passes defended (13). A Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee, Bennett leads all FBS players in passes defended since the beginning of the 2021 season with 29.

Copeland spent one year with the Terps after transferring from Florida. They led the team by averaging 14.5 yards per reception. Copeland had 26 receptions on the year for 376 yards and hauled in a pair of touchdowns.

Demus ends his Stellar Maryland career ranking second in program history in career 100-yard receiving games (7), fifth in career touchdowns (14), seventh in career yards (2,008) and ninth in career receptions (128). Demus was a three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection and was on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List in 2021.

Duncan, a three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection, had 39 career starts in a Terrapin uniform. He blocked for a Maryland passing offense that ranked third in the Big Ten in 2022 by averaging 259.8 yards per game in the air. Duncan is set to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb 4

.Jarrett ranked second on the team with 40 receptions and third in receiving yards with 471 during his junior campaign. His 42.8 yards receiving per game tied for the team lead and his three touchdown receptions tied for the second-best mark on the squad. The wide receiver ended his Maryland career catching a pass in 25 consecutive games.

Ryland excelled during his only season with the Terrapins, ending the year making 19 of his 23 field goal attempts (82.6%). He connected on 16 of his 17 field goal attempts inside 50 yards, while also ranking first in the Big Ten and third nationally with three field goal makes of 50 or more yards.

Tentative 2023 NFL Scouting Combine On-Field Workout Schedule:

· Thursday, March 2 – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

· Friday, March 3 – Defensive Backs, Kickers, Special Teamers

· Saturday, March 4 – Tight Ends, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

· Sunday, March 5 – Offensive Linemen, Running Backs