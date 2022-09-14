Maryland Football Notes: Locksley Pleads With Fans | Special Guest?

Through two games of the 2022 season, Maryland football has proven itself to be effective on defense and on offense, but now the Terps look to put it all together.

“When you think about the Charlotte game, it was kind of a role reversal for us,” head Coach Mike Locksley said. “Coming off the first game where defensively I thought we played really well and then offensively we weren’t real happy with the execution. Special teams continues to be a consistent factor for us. You go into the Charlotte game, then offense kind of figures it out and we get the execution when we went out of our offense, and then defensively there in the Locker room [was] a little disappointed in how they played, so we’d like to try to do this week is put it all together.”

Against Buffalo, Maryland’s offense scored four touchdowns on its first possession of each quarter then failed to put together any consistency. Last Saturday against Charlotte, it was the Maryland offense running rampant in the air and on the ground while the defense that kept the Terps Sturdy against the Bulls gave up rather easy plays and three touchdowns to the lackluster 49er offense.

“We’re finding our identity,” defensive lineman Greg China-Rose said of the Terps’ defense. “We [want to] be trustworthy. You can trust your partner to the right and left of you. We want to be dominant, force our will and make our opponents quit.”

SMU enters Saturday night’s contest with a high-powered offense, scoring 46.5 points per game, and a stifling defense that allows just 13 points per game. The roster is made up of high-level transfers across the board, making it a sneakily tough non-conference opponent.

“Excited about the opportunity here in The Shell 7:30 at night,” Locksley said. I really hope that our fans and our community show up for the players, for our team. To have an opportunity to play a team, which I think is a top-25 team in my mind. SMU, explosive Offensive play, really good defense, to have them here at home was a great opportunity for us to take the next step as we continue to try to create an identity for our program.”

Maryland football welcomes SMU to Maryland Stadium for a 7:30 pm kickoff in its final non-conference game ahead of Big Ten play this fall.

Notes and Quotes:

Injury update… Maryland cornerback Tarheeb Still was left off the Terps’ depth chart Tuesday morning and Locksley later confirmed that the star who missed Saturday’s game against Charlotte would remain out this weekend as well after having surgery to repair a tendon in his finger. The expectation is to have him back against Michigan, according to Locksley.

Stepping up for Still will be freshmen Gavin Gibson and Lionel Whitaker, who have seen time in the first two games of the young 2022 season. Sophomore Corey Coley Jr.who sat out the team’s first two games due to injury, has returned to practice this week and could lend more depth at the cornerback position this Saturday, according to Locksley.

Fear The Shell… Locksley spoke multiple times Tuesday about fan support and how facing a good team in SMU on a Saturday night at home provides a key chance for the community to back the Maryland program.

“I got asked and told the thing that we need to do, or I need to do, is to close the gap between the top teams in our league,” Locksley said. “Well, the challenge is will our fans close the gap and help me close the gap with creating an environment that makes it tough when people come into The Shell. That also gives us an opportunity to showcase that we have a community of people that really love what Maryland football is all about and come in and support. To me, it’s committed and connected. For us to have the type of program that can go out and recruit the type of players [to close the gap], we need to show that we have a community that really values ​​what this program is all about. And we’ve got to continue to do our part, but it takes two of us.”

The second comeback… Wide receiver Jeshaun Jones suffered his second torn ACL as a Terp in 2021 but battled back to be ready for his fourth season in College Park this fall. Jones had a bit of a return to center stage Saturday against Charlotte, catching six passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

“I definitely had that thought [about not getting back to full-strength] Originally just because of how significant the injuries were,” Jones said. “My emotions were everywhere at first but after that calming down and just accepting it for what it is. I did it once so I figured I’d be able to do it again.”

Tagovailoa Weekend… This weekend will be a big one for the Tagovailoa family as Taulia leads the Terps Saturday night and his older brother, Tua, will lead the Dolphins against the Baltimore Ravens up north in Charm City on Sunday.

“I think I’m going on Sunday,” Taulia said. “I think my whole family, my sisters, and my grandparents are gonna be there too. So I haven’t seen them in a long time. Yeah, it’s gonna be exciting. Hopefully they can come to our game too.”