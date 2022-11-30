Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment

Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with a three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge.

Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.

“It was an amazing game! I had a great time and I hope to come back soon to watch another game of Maryland’s,” Okoronkwo said.

Okoronkwo Ranks as the No. 32 linebacker in the 2024 class and opened eyes during his camp over the summer. The former soccer player and gymnast tried his hand at the American game and found his passion.

“It was life-changing,” Okoronkwo said. “I came to the States like, ‘Okay, let’s try it. It’s my dream.’ And then it just worked out and it was Unreal the moment I got my first offer. I was so excited and I couldn’t believe it.”

Maryland extended an offer to Okoronkwo during his visit the weekend of November 18 that meant a lot to his support circle, led b Maryland native and trainer Josh Alaeze.

“He was born and raised in Baltimore, and his brother was also a big Recruit and so he knows Coach Locksley as well,” Okoronkwo said. “And I think it meant a lot to him that his athlete got an offer from Maryland. And I was excited to tell him.” (Story continues after video.)

Standing at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Okoronkwo provides great athleticism and body-control to the linebacking position with his background as a goalkeeper on the soccer pitch and a gymnast from the ages of 12-16. He also displays great speed and pursuit of the quarterback when blitzing.

After visiting College Park, Okoronkwo stopped by Penn State and Notre Dame alongside others associated with PPIRecruits, an international placement program for college prospects overseas.

“When I’m at home, it’s like, just my normal day, going to school, or going to training,” Okoronkwo said. “I don’t really realize how [big the] recruiting process is because most of the time my recruiting organization, PPI, is really working for me and my recruiting process. I’m very grateful for Coach Brandon [Collier], [who] is helping me through all the recruiting process. I mean, without him it wouldn’t be possible.”

Okoronkwo lacks a 247Sports Composite ranking at the time of his commitment, but other programs with one committed player around and 88 overall sit at No. 30 nationally.