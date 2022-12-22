Maryland football gets another late surge on national signing day

Comment on this story Comment

A week ago, Maryland didn’t have any four-star prospects in its 2023 recruiting class. Signing day loomed, and the Terrapins lacked flashy commitments. But then Coach Michael Locksley secured a flurry of late decisions in Maryland’s favor. A trio of four-star prospects committed to the Terps in the past week, including Neeo Avery, a local linebacker who flipped from Mississippi on national signing day Wednesday. Tight end Rico Walker, one of those highly touted recruits, is the top-rated player in Maryland’s class as the nation’s No. 214 recruit, according to 247 Sports’ composite ratings. At Hickory (NC) High, he played on both sides of the ball and was listed as an edge rusher by some recruiting services. Locksley said Walker will start his Maryland career as a tight end, a position group depleted by recent transfers.

Walker Headlines the Terps’ signing class alongside a pair of local prospects from Good Counsel High — linebacker Dylan Gooden and Avery, the No. 6 and 7 prospects in Maryland, respectively, according to 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Gooden is the son of Dwight Gooden, the former New York Mets pitcher and four-time MLB all-star.

Rakim Jarrett declares for the NFL draft after three seasons at Maryland

With those three players joining the fold in the past week, Locksley has a 2023 class that ranks 34th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten. The 24-man class includes nine players from Maryland and one from the District.

“The goal is to keep the best players here that want to stay here,” Locksley said. “We don’t always get them all, but we want to get our fair share and really do a great job of Mining and taking care of our backyard before we go to somebody else’s.”

Late recruiting surges have become a trend with Locksley at Maryland. A year ago, they secured a commitment from four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham on signing day. Rakim Jarrett, another local standout, signed with the Terps in 2019 as a signing day surprise. Both players turned their recruiting hype into on-field production for the Terps, with Jarrett departing for the NFL after three seasons and Barham earning a significant role as a freshman in 2022.

In addition to Avery, the Terps also flipped three-star defensive back Tamarcus Cooley, who had previously committed to North Carolina State.

“It gets really crazy and wacky the last 48 hours,” Locksley said. “I know there are some schools out there that think there’s some conspiracy theories of what goes on, but I can tell you, it’s a lot of phone calls, a lot of hard work, a lot of direct messaging, a lot of sending information .”

Locksley noted that the staff is “still active in recruiting all the way through the second signing period” in February. Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete at Archbishop Carroll High in the District, is the No. 16 players in the country, and Maryland is among his finalists.

The additions of Gooden and Avery, along with Walker’s ability to play as a pass rusher, helped the Terps fill a key need. Locksley said he wanted to add “athletic twitchy guys that create one-on-one issues,” and he believes Maryland did so with this signing class.

Maryland will face NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The staff also focused on adding wide receivers. Three standouts at that position — Jarrett, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jacob Copeland — announced they are heading to the NFL draft. On Wednesday, the Terps signed four three-star wide receivers out of high school to go with a commitment from Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers. Locksley said the staff will continue to look for Offensive linemen to fill voids left by departing players.

In addition to Chambers, the Terps have landed transfer commitments from Miami safety Avantae WilliamsSt. Francis defensive lineman Donnell BrownCincinnati cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard and Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

Locksley wants to build his program through high school recruiting while relying on transfers as a way to address needs. But the incoming freshmen also will have the opportunity to serve as immediate contributors.

“I’m bringing them all in to play them now,” Locksley said. “Redshirt them for who? For the transfer portal? … They don’t get better on the bench. They’re never happy when they’re on the bench. If they’re good enough to help us in some capacity, we’re going to try to find and create roles.”

Maryland’s signees for the Class of 2023

Neeo Avery, four-star linebacker from Good Counsel High (Glen Burnie, Md.)

Dylan Gooden, four-star linebacker from Good Counsel High (Columbia, Md.)

*Rico Walker, four-star tight end from Hickory High (Hickory, NC)

Jonathan Akins, three-star defensive back from Madison County High (Madison, Fla.)

Ezekiel Avit, three-star wide receiver from Churchill High (Potomac, Md.)

*Tamarcus Cooley, three-star defensive back from Rolesville High (Knightdale, NC)

Deandre Duffus, three-star offensive lineman from Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.)

*Dillan Fontus, three-star defensive lineman from Canarsie High (Arverne, NY)

Lavon Johnson, three-star defensive lineman from Cheshire Academy (Allentown, Pa.)

Champ Long, three-star quarterback from St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City)

*Ryan Manning, three-star wide receiver from St. Frances Academy (Glenn Dale, Md.)

Alex Moore, three-star defensive back from St. Vincent Pallotti High (Beltsville, Md.)

Mykel Morman, three-star defensive back from Wise High (District Heights, Md.)

*Tayvon Nelson, three-star defensive back from Canarsie High (Staten Island)

Nolan Ray, three-star running back from Brother Rice High (Southfield, Mich.)

Josh Richards, three-star wide receiver from East Orange Campus High (East Orange, NJ)

*DJ Samuels, three-star linebacker from Bergen Catholic High (Englewood, NJ)

AJ Szymanski, three-star tight end from Loyola Blakefield (Timonium, Md.)

Kevis Thomas, three-star defensive back from Lowndes High (Valdosta, Ga.)

*Dylan Wade, three-star tight end from Jones High (Ocoee, Fla.)

Tamarus Walker, three-star Offensive lineman from McDonogh (Baltimore)

Sean Williams, three-star wide receiver from St. John’s College High (Washington, DC)

Daniel Wingate, three-star linebacker from St. Vincent Pallotti High (Bowie, Md.)

*Braeden Wisloski, three-star running back from Southern Columbia Area High (Elysburg, Pa.)