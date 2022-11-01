Maryland football commitments’ weekend highlighted by a wild return, Manning’s explosion and Wisloski again

After improving to 6-2 last week, Maryland football had a much-needed bye this past weekend as it heads into the last stretch of the season. As we have been doing every week, we highlight the 2023 class of Maryland recruits and how they performed in their high school games this past weekend.

Ryan Manning – WR, St. Frances Academy (MD.) After a few weeks off, Manning and St. Frances returned to the field to dominate, Arundel 50-0. This was their first game in the state of Maryland this year, as they’ve been traveling to play the top high schools across the country. Manning brought in three touchdown passes in the first half as they coasted to a win.

3 first half touchdowns Friday! pic.twitter.com/IaxDhsMo7z — Ryan Manning (@Ryan1Manning) October 30, 2022

Braeden Wisloski — ATH, Southern Columbia (PA.): Wisloski and Southern Columbia continued to roll with a 42-14 win over Shikellamy to improve to 7-3. Wisloski continued to put up huge numbers as he had another dominant showing with five carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one catch for a 45-yard touchdown.

Josh Richards — WR, East Orange Campus (NJ.) Richards and East Orange Campus lost in their opening-round playoff game to Clifton 17-7. They will still play in their annual Thanksgiving Day game against Barringer.

AJ Szymanski — TE, Loyola Blakefield (MD.) Szymanski and Loyola Blakefield fell to 3-5 in a loss to Archbishop Spalding 34-20. Szymanski had one catch for 7 yards and totaled five tackles on defense.

Mykel Morman – DB, Dr. Henry A Wise Jr. (MD.) Wise continued a dominant season with a 50-6 win over Eleanor Roosevelt to improve to 8-1. Morman finished the night with two tackles.

Tayvon Nelson – DB, Canarsie (N.Y.) Nelson and Canarsie fell to 5-2 with a loss to Erasmus Hall 31-13.

Dilla’s Fontus – Edge Rusher, Canarsie (NY) Fontus also was a part of the loss to Erasmus Hall, but despite the loss, he turned in a solid performance.

Lavon Johnson – DL, Cheshire Academy (CT.) Johnson and Cheshire Academy fell to Brunswick School 22-19 to fall to 3-4.

Kevis Thomas — CB, Lowndes (GA.) Thomas and Lowndes improved to 5-4 with a 35-3 win over Richmond Hill. Thomas returned a punt for a touchdown, but it was called back for holding. Regardless of the penalty, the play was an Absolute highlight reel as he made several Defenders miss.

Dylan Wade – TE/DE, Jones (Fla.) Wade and Jones improved to 7-2 on the year with a dominant 47-14 win over Horizon.

Derrick Rogers – WR, Jones (Fla.) Rogers, a teammate of Wade’s, had an 18-yard touchdown catch in route to the dominant performance over Horizon.

Tamarus Walker – OL, McDonogh (MD.) Walker and McDonogh fell to 3-6 on the year after a 27-24 loss to Calvert Hall.

Sean Williams — WR-St. John’s (MD.) Williams and St. Johns faced another tough test and were shut out by Good Counsel 24-0 to fall to 5-3 on the season.

Ezekiel Avit – WR, Winston Churchill (MD.) Avit and Churchill improved to 7-2 with a 33-32 win over Gaithersburg.

Robert Long — QB, St. Peters Prep (NJ) Long and St. Peters Prep improved to 6-3 with a 24-16 win over Seton Hall Prep. Long was 6-13 for 124 yards and two passing touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. They threw a 52-yard Strike in the middle of the 4th quarter that ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

Deandre Duffus — OL, Chaminade Madonna Pre (Fla.) Duffus and Chaminade Madonna improved to 8-0 with a 63-0 win over St. John Paul II Academy. Chaminade Madonna continues to be one of the best high school teams in the country.

Daniel Wingate — LB, St. Vincent Pallotti (MD.) Wingate and Pallotti fell to 2-6 on the year in a 28-13 loss to Mount St. Josephs.

Alex Moore — S, St. Vincent Pallotti (MD.) Moore, a teammate of Wingate, was also a part of the 28-13 loss.

Jonathan Akins — CB, Madison County (Fla.) IDLE

DJ Samuels — Edge Rusher, Bergen Catholic (NJ): DNP INJURY

Nolan Ray – RB, Brother Rice (IL.) DNP INJURY