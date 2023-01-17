Maryland Football Assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague

The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps Safeties Coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football Reporter Matt Zenitz.

Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin, with whom he worked at Alabama and Florida Atlantic. A former Alabama safety who played on two national championship teams there and then met Locksley as a staffer under Nick Saban, he leaves less than a year after joining the staff last February. He’s the second Coach to leave Maryland’s staff, following former tight ends Coach Mike Miller, who left for his first Offensive Coordinator job, at Charlotte, and hasn’t been replaced yet.

Maryland Football Recruiting Scoop: Still Working One | Former Five-Star | Harbaugh and Harbor

Va. 247Sports; Ole Miss beat reporter David Johnson:

“Neighbors would be assuming the position group that co-defensive Coordinator Chris Partridge served last season. Partridge, the co-defensive coordinator, was relieved of his duties last week, as was linebackers Coach Maurice Crum. Former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding accepted the job as the new Ole Miss DC last Thursday.

Like Golding and head coach Lane Kiffin, Neighbors has deep Alabama roots. In addition to spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Kiffin at Florida Atlantic, he was a Graduate Assistant and a defensive Analyst on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff. He also played safety at Alabama from 2008-2011. He was part of five national title teams during his time in Tuscaloosa.”

Neighbors was regarded as a talented young recruiter and coach, so Kiffin’s decision to hire him is unsurprising. The hire comes three weeks after Locksley Flipped highly regarded Ole Miss commitment Neeo Avery on National Signing Day, prompting Kiffin Was excited to learn coach locks had qualified for his second bowl game. Hadn’t seen that until today. He’s one of my favorites @CoachLocks ???? — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 22, 2022 ” target=”_blank”>to take a few jabs at Maryland and Locksley, his former Alabama colleague, on Twitter.

Take five seconds to sign up for our FREE email newsletter HERE and stay up to date on Maryland sports. We’ll deliver the latest Terps to you!

His grandfather, Billy Neighbors, played at Alabama and in the NFL, and is in the college football hall of fame