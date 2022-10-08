Maryland Football adds potential replacement for key player

Maryland football’s most valuable offseason addition came when the Terps added a kicker Chad Ryland, an Eastern Michigan transfer who’s been one of the best kickers in the country. The bad news: he only has one year left, so they’ll need to find a replacement next season. On Friday they added a prospect for the job in IMG Academy (Fla.) kicker Roman Levant.

“Thanks to Rich Harris, Maryland ’92, for introducing me to College Park. To Coach Locksley, Coach Thomas and the Maryland football staff, thank you for making me part of the Terrapin Family. I am 100% committed to the University of Maryland ,” they Tweeted.

It’s unknown whether Levant is a Scholarship Recruit or a walk-on. The latter is more likely, as most Kickers arrive as walk-ons with the potential to earn scholarships if they win the job. But he’s got good credentials and a big leg. Evidence:

Video is 45 yard 4+ HT punt from last week. FGs from 47 and 37 last week. 9 touchbacks and 9/9 PATs last night in an @IMGAFootball win. @_thebillymiller @njpuntingcoach @Chris_Sailer @Coach_Radke pic.twitter.com/OPIVzrm1OY — Roman Levant (@RomanLevant17) September 10, 2022

Via Kohls Kicking: “Levant had another strong showing at the 2021 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp. He excelled in his field goals and kickoffs throughout the event and once again positioned himself to be one of the best prospects in his class. He scored 25 points in the field goal charting and scored a 107.55 on his kickoffs. His punting was above average and he displayed improvement in his technique and his consistency. Levant attended a Showcase in May of 2021. He is one of our top five Kickers in the country. His leg strength and coordination was obvious during the drill work phase of camp. He was easily competing against older players.”

Ryland has been a godsend for Maryland, making all 20 extra point attempts and going 7-8 on field goals, including 3-3 from 40-49 yards and 3-4 from 50-plus. But there are no proven options behind him. Levant will compete for the job with Oregon transfer Harrison Beattie, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Oregon last year, and kicker/punter Jack Howes, a redshirt freshman.