Maryland Clinches Men’s Soccer Championship

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Maryland captured the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship today with a 1-1 draw against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.

The No. 8 The Terrapins (10-2-4) finished the season with a 5-0-3 record in conference play. The title marks Maryland’s third since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2014 and its first since 2016.

The Terrapins fell behind today in the 25th minute, as Indiana’s Ryan Wittenbrink’s right-footed shot found the back of the net. The visitor trailed until the final minutes of the match, when Maryland’s Joshua Bolma found Stefan Copetti in the 87th minute to level the score at 1-1.

By virtue of today’s result, the Terrapins also secure the top seed in the upcoming Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament, slated to begin next weekend.

The tournament kicks off Friday, Nov. 4, with four quarterfinal matches at the top four seeds. The winners of those matches will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to be hosted by the two highest remaining seeds following the quarterfinals. The Championship match will then be played on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the highest remaining seed.

Both semifinals and the Championship match will be televised live on the Big Ten Network and can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through FOX Sports Go and the FOX Sports App. The four quarterfinals will be streamed live on BTN’s digital subscription service, B1G+.

The full Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament bracket will be released later this evening.