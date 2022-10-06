Maryland basketball’s underrated transfer, roster rebuild and the key to this season

If you’ve been reading along here, you know new Maryland point guard Jahmir Young has a chance to be the Terps’ best player this season. But nationally, Young, who averaged nearly 20 points per game in each of the past two seasons at Charlotte, hasn’t received as much hype as some other transfers.

He was one of 25 players to make Jon Rothstein’s list of under-the-radar players on Tuesday.

“A DMV native, Young Returns to his home state in an effort to help Kevin Willard build Maryland’s program. Expect Young to play a major role for the Terps after averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past two seasons at Charlotte,” Rothstein wrote .

Young was the biggest name among four transfers new Maryland Coach Kevin Willard brought in this season. The hope is that he can play a role similar to those played by Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan.

“Defintely. I feel like all those guys are really talented, very good players. I feel like I can mirror that. Come in, play my game be a true point guard who also can score, create for myself, so I feel like it ‘ll be a great situation,” Young said during an offseason appearance on IMS Radio. “He’s had great success with point guards, whether that was with Myles Powell or any of the other guards he’s had. So I feel like him and I will really click and do some great things at Maryland.”

Willard said during a recent interview with Andy Katz that he had a strategic plan for the type of players he targeted in the portal.

“Great attitudes, great players, good students. Guys that wanted to come to Maryland, play in the Big Ten, be on the big stage in the Baltimore-Washington, DC area and really focused on guys that were going to help us, you know, not only win this year, but more importantly, help transition into the future,” he said.

More below from Willard on the biggest key for this season, the portal, NIL and more: