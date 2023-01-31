Maryland Basketball’s game against Indiana just got a little bigger

Maryland basketball’s game Tuesday night against Indiana just got a bit bigger. The Hoosiers joined the AP Poll today, Landing at No. 21, meaning the Terps have a chance for a win over a ranked opponent., a rare commodity in this year’s muddled Big Ten.

The Terps have two such wins this season, over then-No. 16 Illinois in early December and then-No. 24 Ohio State three weeks ago. Neither of them is ranked now, although Miami, which was unranked when Maryland (14-7 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) routed the Hurricanes earlier this season, is ranked 23rd. Wins over ranked teams are hard to come by in this year’s Big Ten, a conference defined by parity, in which Purdue is the only top-20 team and a couple of wins separate teams in the top and bottom quadrants of the standings.

Speaking of quadrants, Indiana (15-6, 6-4) would be Maryland’s fourth Quad One win if the Terps pull it off. They’re 3-6 against such opponents, with those three aforementioned wins and losses to Wisconsin, Tennessee, UCLA, Rutgers, Iowa and Purdue. They nearly pulled off a monumental upset at now-No. 1 Purdue nine days ago and will get another chance, this time at home, when the Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) visit on Feb. 16. But first, they need to beat their state-mates, a Hoosiers team that has won five in a row after a three-game losing streak, with four of those wins coming by 13 points or more.

A win over Indiana didn’t look like it would present a lot of value a few weeks ago, when it lost five of six games, including a month-plus span during which its only wins came against Nebraska, Elon and Kennewas State. But Mike Woodson’s team has gotten healthy on the court and in the standings, where they’ve climbed into a tie with Illinois and Rutgers, behind Runaway Purdue and surprising Northwestern. Although other analytics weigh more heavily on the NCAA Tournament committee, wins against ranked opponents look good, and among the other nine games left on the schedule, Purdue is the only team currently ranked.

Maryland, which did not receive any votes in this week’s poll, could climb back into the rankings next week for the first time in six weeks if it can beat Indiana and Minnesota this week. More important, Kevin Wilard’s team can solidify its NCAA Tournament resume, which has looked tenuous at times after its torrid 8-0 start, largely because of its road struggles, with six straight losses away from home.

The Terps have an 82.3 percent chance to make the tourney, according to Team Rankings. A win over Indiana would boost that number. Maryland has won three of its past four, the only loss coming by three points in the near-miss at Purdue.

The key is Tuesday?

“Just keeping the same energy we’ve had and bringing into practice tomorrow,” reserve Patrick Emilien said after his 10-point, seven-rebound performance in Maryland’s win over Nebraska on Saturday. “And even though we’re gonna be a little beat up, just keeping the same energy as we’ve during this good momentum run.”