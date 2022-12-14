Maryland basketball’s brutal two-week stretch has Kevin Willard Rethinking scheduling

Kevin Willard is enjoying coaching his team, but a stretch of four tough opponents in a row — all of them ranked in the AP Poll either at the time of the game or afterward — has taken a toll on his team, he said Monday on his radio show. So he’s planning accordingly for the future.

“You play Big Ten games in early December every year. And I just it’s really weird to start conference play, because you have to put so much energy, energy and focus on those two Big 10 games that it whacks you for the rest of the time for December, because you have to get off to an OK start in conference,” he said.

Maryland (8-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) beat Illinois (No. 18 this week), then took two of its first two losses at now-No. 22 Wisconsin and in Brooklyn against Tennessee No. 6). They’ll host No. 16 UCLA is Wednesday. That’s four big-time games in the span of 12 games, including two road trips.

“It’s great. I just think it needs to be sprinkled out better. My whole point [is] I love playing the games. But like, if we had played Tennessee at the beginning of November, when we first started, it would give us more time to work on what we found out yesterday. And then you have your two conference games, and you throw UCLA in there, then you have your tournament. Now you’re talking about seven power games before you even get to Big Ten play. And I think that’s what fans don’t understand, for the most part, is now that we’re at 20 games, and starting probably next year going to 22 games, in conference play. It’s a grind, and it’s brutal,” he said.

Wednesday’s game against UCLA will mark the third-ranked opponent in the last four games. The last such an early-season stretch came in 2008-09, when the Terps faced No. 5 Michigan State No. 9 Gonzaga and No. 21 Georgetown. The only other seasons in which Maryland played three ranked teams in December overall were 1955-56 (No. 12 Kentucky, No. 11 North Carolina, No. 16 Michigan State) and 2003-04: No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 17 Gonzaga, and No. 1 Florida.

Which local stars could Maryland get?

“Because conference play is really where you’re going to improve your seed and get into the tournament. And that’s what it’s all about, you know, these nonconference games are great. Playing Tennessee’s great, playing UCLA is great, but they’re all kind of meaningless compared to conference games … I think next year’s schedule, we’ll play UCLA on December 22nd. I think we’re going to play in New York again, somewhere around the 18th or 17th at Madison Square Garden. We’re hopefully playing at the Garden somewhere around there. And then we’ll leave right from there and head out to Los Angeles. But I think after the two conference games on the second and the fifth, we’ll either not play another game, or just play, you know, maybe one local team, where you we can just have some time practicing and get a little better going forward. Because it’s the stretch has been a hurdle.”

His concerns are the physical toll on his layers and the lack of practice time

“You just really gotta be careful how much you tax your guys early in the year, because you can really get worn down. Especially this team, I and I give [credit]. We got down 21 and these are guys that, even though Don [Carey] played in the Big East, you know, they didn’t go through this, this type of schedule. Jahmir Young’s never gone through this type of schedule. Juju wasn’t expecting to play this. And even Hakim and Dante. They weren’t, they were good pieces of the puzzle on good teams, but they weren’t guys who were going to be depended on every night,” he said.

“So these guys are now going through this really for the first time. They’re figuring it out on the fly. And I think they’re doing a phenomenal job of taking some punches. And we got punched [against Tennessee] quite a bit early in that first half. But I mean, I looked up and seven minutes into the second half, we were only down eight. And I was like, that’s a team that’s punching back. I think they’re growing up. I think they’re making great strides. And I think that playing teams like this is great. I just think it has to be sprinkled and you have to be much more dynamic about it and not just say OK, we’re gonna play five straight high-major games because man, you know, I’m ready for a nap.”

More Willard:

On Maryland’s 3-for-24 first half against Tennessee: “I had never seen 3-for-24 in a box score before, so I kind of I was sitting there and I kind of I taped it up onto the whiteboard, and I told the guys, ‘You know guys, this is something to be proud of. I don’t think I’ve ever in the history of basketball seen something that’s 3-24.’ That was interesting. You know, I just, I couldn’t believe it. So now, at Halftime we just kind of said guys, we just got to play a little bit more physical around the basket. You know, we got good open shots again. It’s something that we struggled in the first half shooting the basketball in every game this year for some reason. We continued to struggle [Sunday] but I thought we went out and we came out with a little bit more aggressive attitude getting downhill on their defense, attacking their bigs on the pick and roll, getting downhill putting pressure on the weak side defense. And we’re just a little bit more aggressive. And I think, you know, I don’t know, that first group is they’re such a good group of guys. They’re all, like, just great guys, good guys to be around.”

On Young’s potential game-tying shot in the final minute: “He crossed up the guy, had a 12-footer, right in front of the rim and just missed it. So it was a great effort by the guys. I love this group. They don’t hang their heads, they keep on fighting. And it’s good for us to face a little adversity because we’re gonna see it in the Big Ten.”