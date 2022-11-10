Maryland Basketball welcomes one of its best recruiting classes in years on National Signing Day

Tuesday marked the early signing day for college basketball recruits, and Maryland basketball received signatures from three recruits expected to lay the Bedrock for Kevin Willard’s new program: IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Jamie KaiserSt. Frances (Md.) guard Jahnathan Lamothe and Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith.

The three players in Maryland basketball’s recruiting class comprise the No. 11 class in the Nation and the third-highest ranked class in the Big Ten, behind No. 3 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State. It’s one of Maryland’s highest-rated groups in recent years and the largest number of local players to sign with the Terps in one class in 15 years.

“We are extremely excited to welcome DeShawn, Jamie, and Jahnathan to the Maryland Basketball family,” Willard said in a press release. “They know the culture of Maryland basketball and each will make an immediate impact on the program. They all play with a chip on their shoulder and a drive to make their programs and teammates better every day.”

Harris-Smith, a strongly built 6-5 guard from a local Powerhouse program, committed to the Terps late in the summer, over Villanova and Indiana, among others.

“DeShawn is a 6-foot-5 point guard who makes everyone on the court better. He can impact the game offensively and defensively like no one I’ve coached before,” Willard said in the release.

His bio from today’s press release:

Four-star Recruit who Ranks as the No. 1 Recruit overall in Virginia and as high as No. 39 nationally by 247sports.com … Also ranked No. 1 in Virginia by ESPN and is 53rd on among its top-100 recruits … Chose Maryland over Villanova, Indiana, Penn State, and Xavier … As a junior, was the VISAAA Division I State Player of the Year after averaging 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds , 4.5 assists, and 2.2 steals … Led Paul VI to the VISAA Division I State Championship title his junior season as well … Played for Team Takeover as well where he was earned All-Tournament First Team honors at the Peach Jam … Left-handed point guard.

Kaiser is a 6-6 guard from Burke, Va., who chose Maryland over Indiana, UCLA and others.

“Jamie is not only an unbelievable shooter, but as talented as a player that I’ve ever recruited. He has unbelievable toughness, a great feel for the game, and is by far one of the best shooters that I will have coached,” Willard said.

His bio:

Four-star Recruit who Ranks as the No. 4 Recruit overall in Virginia and as high as No. 48 nationally by 247sports.com … Ranked as the No. 2 Recruit from Virginia by ESPN and 65th among their top-100 recruits … Chose Maryland over Indiana and Virginia … Last season at Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, averaged 20.7 points before playing his final season at IMG Academy … One of the top shooters in the country … First Terps since Anthony CowanJr., to commit to Maryland from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference … Plays for New World AAU program … Life-long Maryland fan who has attended games since childhood.

Lamothe is a 6-4 guard from one of Baltimore’s best high school programs. St. Frances is the same school Maryland got center Julian Reese from.

“Jahnathan is one of those players who makes an unbelievable impact on everyone no matter what position he plays on the court. He has the ability to shoot, drive, and become an elite defender,” Willard said. His bio:

Four-star Recruit who Ranks as the No. 3 Recruit overall in Maryland and as high as No. 122 nationally … The combo guard chose Maryland over Georgetown, UCF, and Penn State … Plays on Team Durant on the AAU circuit … Led St. Frances to a 35-8 record last year and a No. 2 ranking in The Baltimore Sun high school poll … Will join current Terp Julian Reese who also played at St. Frances … Pronounced “la-mowth”.

Also from the release:

“Since being named head coach, Willard and his staff have made a renewed focus on strong local recruiting in the talent-rich DMV area. In his first class heading into the 2022-23 season, Willard added former DeMatha standout Jahmir Young and Don Carey who played at Frederick Douglass as a transfer, while signing Noah Batchelor who played at Glenelg.”