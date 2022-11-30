Maryland basketball routs Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Scripts had ended much the same, but they’d had twists from game to game.

Entering Tuesday’s Tilt with No. 22 Maryland, the Louisville men’s basketball team had hung tough at the KFC Yum! Center and been slayed away from it. That had been the repeating plot of a winless start.

The Terrapins provided a Twist Tuesday, but there wasn’t much drama.

Maryland ran away from the Cardinals in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning 79-54 to drop Louisville to 0-7. It was U of L’s first home loss this season by more than a point.

It was a new home look but a similarly Dismal outcome to Louisville’s 0-3 finish at the Maui Invitational. Playing against a quality opponent, the Cards were reasonably competitive for the first 20 minutes and then faded hard after halftime.

