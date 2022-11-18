Maryland Basketball is a dominant 3-0, but it’s about to get tougher

Maryland basketball is off to a dominant start, but its about to get a lot tougher for the Terps. Kevin Willard’s team has dominated three teams from low and mid-major conferences, but they’ll get a stiffer test next time out, Saturday against St. Louis.

The Billikens (3-0) have one of their best teams under seventh-year Coach Travis Ford and are coming off a 90-84 win over Memphis, Picked second in the preseason Atlantic-10 poll, they sit fifth in the “others receiving votes’ Ledger of the AP Poll and Landed at No. 24 in CBSSports’ Top 25 and 1 Rankings. It’s the first big test of the Willard era for Maryland, which has won by 20 points or more for three games in a row for the first time in 12 years.

Maryland is coming off a dominant win over Binghamton, following similarly lopsided wins over Western Carolina and Niagara. But Willard wasn’t happy after his team lost some of its huge lead in the final few minutes for the second game in a row.

“Honestly I’m really not thrilled with it,” Willard said. “We should have had 34-point one Thursday, we should have at least a 35-point win today. I don’t like the way we ended the game. So if we don’t start ending them better, then they’re not going to get the opportunity. Because stats matter. You’ll all see, your KenPom goes down. NET goes down. I mean the last four minutes are just as important as the first four minutes.

Saint Louis, which ranks 13th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom, has plenty of balance. Junior guard Yuri Collins, a 6-foot guard, was a first-team all-Atlantic 10 choice in the preseason. Javonte Perkins, a 6-6 senior wing who led the team in scoring two years ago before tearing his ACL, and 6-5 sophomore guard Gibson Jimerson (team-high 18.7 PPG) were second-team choices, and 6-9 center Francis Okoro, an Oregon transfer Okoro and former top-60 recruit, was a third-team choice. Maryland is one of four top-50 KenPom teams SLU is playing during a 12-day stretch.

Via Stu Durando of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

In some seasons with a younger roster, Ford might have tried to delay some of the higher-ranked opponents until a bit later. With SLU’s experience, the hope is that the Billikens will be prepared to raise their level after two regular-season games.

“If you have an inexperienced team, you try to get some games under your belt to figure things out,” Ford said. “This schedule didn’t present that. We knew we wanted a difficult schedule.”

Ford said he has learned playing some softer opponents can be helpful because of how the system works. Offensive and defensive efficiency are now part of the formula.

After winning their first two games by an average of 20½ points, SLU’s offensive efficiency is 21st in the country and defensive efficiency is 72nd.

“They say you get points for Offensive efficiency and the only way to improve is to Blow someone out,” Ford said.

The game is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off, where the Terps face Saint Louis Saturday at 1 pm and will play the Winner of Providence or Miami on Sunday. Both teams are 3-0, but the Hurricanes look like the tougher opponent of the two, with a talent-laden roster and coming off an Elite 8 appearance.

Maryland has relied on a stingy defense, allowing 50.6 points per game, playing a more high-pressure defense under Willard than they played under Mark Turgeon.