Maryland basketball “felt disrespected,” took it out on No. 21 Indiana in big win

Maryland men’s basketball kept its undefeated Big Ten home record intact Tuesday night, knocking off No. 21 Indiana, 66-55. The Terps got a taste of what they saw as disrespect before the game and took it out on the Hoosiers in a big win.

“Definitely felt disrespected as a team,” Julian Reese said. “Felt like they just kind of Overlooked us. Watching them warm up it was all Laughing and giggling. As a team seeing that, we took that kind of personally, and we just went out there and punched them in the mouth.”

The Terps shot just 34% from the floor and 22.7% from long range, but were able to take control and lead for the final 24:28 of the game. Jahmir Young led all scorers with 20 points and a late effort from Donna Scott was part of a 19-point night for him. Indiana’s Trace Jackson-Davis pulled down 20 rebounds, but was kept in check with just 18 points.

“I thought both teams played really well defensively and it was a really physical battle,” head Coach Kevin Willard said. “Typical conference game in February. Loved our effort, I thought our double teams were really great. And I thought their defense was just as good as ours.”

Jahmir Young got things going with a three-point bucket just over a minute into the game. He started the game in takeover mode, scoring the first five Terps points and seven of the team’s first nine.

With Young on the bench, Maryland started slumping and allowed Indiana to grab its first multi-shot lead of the half. The Hoosiers ultimately climbed out to a seven-point advantage that forced Kevin Willard to call timeout and dig into his squad.

The Terps responded down the stretch, chipping away at the deficit and ultimately tying the game about five minutes later. That 11-point Maryland run pushed the Terps to a seven-point lead of their own that expanded to eight at the half.

Maryland led Indiana at half, 37-29, despite shooting Worse from the floor and from three. The Terps’ huge advantage came in turnovers, where they did not turn the ball over in the first 20 minutes, but scored eight points off seven Hoosier turnovers. Young led all scorers with 13 points in the first half, while Trace Jackson-Davis was held to eight points and added 11 rebounds for Indiana.

Indiana came out firing against a sluggish Maryland side to start the second half, cutting the eight-point Halftime deficit to as little as two less than three minutes in. Donna Scott bullied his way to a bucket in order to get the Terps going and a Steal by Ian Martinez that led to an intentional foul got the crowd back in it and ignited the squad.

“They bring it every time,” Young said of the Xfinity Center crowd. “You know, we’re 6-0 at home for a reason and they’re a huge part of that. So, you know, their energy is huge and we’re grateful for them, and we just appreciate them bringing the noise and bringing that atmosphere. It really gives us an extra little energy and just extra pride that we play with.”

With the crowd behind them, the Terps went on a 15-5 run over 7:14 to methodically take control with a 12-point lead in the final 10 minutes of action. Each time Indiana fought back, there was an answer.

Maryland allowed a quick 7-0 run by the Hoosiers, including five consecutive points from Jackson-Davis, but never wavered. Donna Scott turned it on down the stretch with an immediate four-point spurt and hit two more big buckets inside to ice the game in the final minutes.

“Dante is back,” Willard said. “Man, his shot’s gonna come around, I know it is. He got some great books tonight, but I think he’s back to slowing down a little bit. I think he’s enjoying the physicality. And again, defensively he’s got the hardest assignment every night because what we do defensively really depends on him.”

Maryland travels to face Minnesota Saturday at 9 pm and follows that with a 9 pm tip at Michigan State on Tuesday, February 7 before returning to Xfinity Center.