Maryland Basketball enters ESPN’s bracketology thanks to a hot start

Amid its red-hot start, Maryland basketball has entered ESPN’s bracketology for the first time. The Terps are projected as a No. 7 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest projections.

Lunardi has Maryland playing Mississippi State in the opening round of the Midwest Region in Des Moines, with the Winner taking on the Winner of Kansas and Northern Kentucky in the second round. (It’d be interesting to get inside Mark Turgeon’s head and see who he’d be rooting for in a Terps-Jayhawks matchup).

It goes without saying that NCAA Tournament projections five games into the season have little meaning, but for Maryland, it’s an anecdotal sign of Kevin Willard’s lightning-fast start. Projected to finish several spots below the Midway point of the Big Ten standings, Willard’s 5-0 team has instead looked like a top-25 team, which is exactly what it became on Monday when it entered the AP Poll at No. 22.

That surge, during which the Terps have beaten opponents by an average of more than 23 points per game, was Featured on Monday by CBSSports’ Gary Parrish, who ranked them in his Top-25 and 1 rankings.

“Maryland wasn’t supposed to be too good this season under first-year Coach Kevin Willard — evidence being that the Terrapins were projected to finish 10th in the Big Ten and ranked 56th at KenPom.com two weeks ago. Expectations were … modest. But we’re now 14 days into the 2022-23 college basketball season and Maryland is arguably the sport’s biggest pleasant surprise. The Terps are 5-0 with five double-digit victories. They beat Saint Louis 95-67 on Saturday. They beat Miami 88-70 is Sunday. They’ve jumped 34 spots at KenPom.com in a span of just five games and are now 25th in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings,” Parrish wrote.

If Maryland Returns to the NCAAs this year, it would end a one-year drought after they missed the dance last year, finishing with a losing record for the first time since 1993. But Willard’s impressive start has fans thinking about far loftier goals than just making the field. One big reason is the emergence of forward Donna Scottwho scored 49 points in blowouts of St. Louis and Miami last weekend, winning MVP honors at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament Championship in Uncasville, Conn.

“The statistical star so far is Donna Scott. The 6-foot-8 senior is averaging a career-high 16.8 points and a career-high 6.8 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game. He’s shooting a career-high 52.5% from the field, a career-high 47.4% from beyond the arc and a career-high 84.6% from the free-throw line after averaging 24.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the wins over Saint Louis and Miami ,” Parrish wrote.

Maryland is back in action on Friday again against Juan Dixon-coached Coppin State.