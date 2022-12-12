Maryland Basketball drops in AP Poll after first two losses

Maryland basketball fell in the AP College Basketball Poll Monday after an 0-2 week. The Terps dropped seven spots, to No. 20 after their first two losses of the season against Wisconsin and Tennessee.

The losses came by a combined eight points, on the road against a Badgers team that just entered the top-25 and at a neutral site against a Vols team that climbed one spot in the new poll, to No. 7. Maryland (8-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) made impressive comebacks in both games after falling into deep first-half holes, trailing by 12 early at Wisconsin and by 21 in the first half against Tennessee but ran out of time in each. The Terps entered the week among the nation’s top-20 in Offensive efficiency per KenPom, but posted their two lowest-scoring performances by a wide margin against a couple of tough defensive teams.

They had a few chances to tie the game or take the lead late against Tennessee, Unthinkable an hour earlier as they appeared to be getting run out of the Barclay’s Center. The comeback generated a Frenzy from the Maryland red-packed crowd in Brooklyn and showed, again, the toughness first-year Coach Kevin Willard has imparted.

“This team, they’re resilient, they’re a good group to coach. I mean, I’m not happy with them right now obviously, but I’ve learned a lot about them. I think the biggest thing that we’ ve got to work on is obviously the end-of-game kind of stuff. I think we gotta get better at that and just kind of clean up what we want to do and how we want to do it. But I think these guys are showing that they’re a tough group, they’re resilient, they’re an unselfish group,” Willard said Sunday.

But their wounds were also self-inflicted against Sunday the Vols, when they missed 22 of 24 3-pointers, many of them wide-open. Their 31.1 percent 3-point shooting Ranks 284th out of 362 teams nationally

“It means we have to start working on shooting a little bit,” Willard said.

Maryland is 1-2 during a highly anticipated marquee four-game stretch that started with a dramatic home win over Illinois. The final game of that high-difficulty Sprint comes Wednesday at home against UCLA, which is ranked No. 16x in the new poll. They probably need to beat the Bruins to stay in the poll, where few expected them to be this season, picked 10th or lower in the Big Ten by most publications.

UCLA will arrive at Xfinity Center for Wednesday’s game with an 8-2 record and a five-game winning streak, although their opposition during that span hasn’t been star-studded: Pepperdine, Bellarmine, Stanford, Oregon and Denver. Despite the losses, Maryland has risen in KenPom’s rankings due to the quality of its opponents. The Terps are No. 17 on the popular analytics site, with Offensive efficiency ranked No. 23 and defensive efficiency ranked No. 28; Tennessee is No. 3 overall and No. 1 in defensive efficiency, the latter of which was apparent during Maryland’s 3-for-24 first-half shooting and compounded by the Vols’ 13 first-half Offensive rebounds.

“I don’t think we dealt with it very well at all. We gave up 21 Offensive rebounds. So I would say that was not a win on our side. We knew how big they were, we knew how Athletic they were. But we just kind of we just let them push us around a little bit too much. I really thought especially early in the game, that kind of just let them we let them set the tone a little bit,” Willard said.