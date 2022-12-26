Maryland Basketball Coach Kevin Willard Rips The Big Ten

Kevin Willard may only be 10 games into his first season as the Maryland head basketball coach, but he’s not holding back his criticisms of the Big Ten, the Terrapins’ home conference.

The Big Ten basketball schedule this year features a number of late-night tips and Willard isn’t exactly a fan. He sounded off against the conference during a recent radio interview explaining that the conference doesn’t seem to have any idea how to schedule things.

“I just don’t think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone’s on an equal standing, on an equal footing. Like, I think they throw the schedule open — you know, obviously, it’s a football conference — and I think they’re worried about football,” Willard said.

“I don’t think they understand how to schedule a basketball game.

Maryland head Coach Kevin Willard isn’t a fan of his team’s Big Ten schedule. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Willard took the Maryland job after 12 seasons as the head coach at Seton Hall, a Big East program.

He was sure to point out that the Big East understands how to put together a schedule of games while taking a jab at the Big Ten not being able to win national championships in hoops.

“It’s just kind of like well, here you go. Just, ‘They’re 10th, we’ll just give them the Hardest schedule possible.’ … I started from an outsider looking in, now being in the conference, I can understand why there’s been such a long national championship drought in the [Big Ten]”, they explained. “Because I just don’t think they know how to schedule.

Willard and the Terrapins will play three straight 9 pm ET games later this season with a home game against Indiana and two road games against Minnesota and Michigan State to follow.