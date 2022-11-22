Maryknoll starts at No. 1 in boys basketball top 10

Mahalo for supporting the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maryknoll collected six out of 10 first-place votes to seize the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

The Spartans (2-0) overpowered Pearl City 63-23 and Aiea 61-34 in nonconference play. They will play Kaimuki on Friday in the first day of the Hawaii Self Storage Black and Gold Classic at McKinley.

‘Iolani follows at No. 2. The Raiders outlasted Leilehua 65-57 on Friday.

Punahou was voted No. 3, followed by Defending state Champion Saint Louis and Mililani in a tie at No. 4.

The talented, young Surfriders of Kailua open the season at No. 6. Kailua is 3-0 in nonconference play. Kamehameha, Kahuku, Leilehua and Baldwin round out the Top 10.