GREENVILLE — Mary Poppins flies into The Versailles Performing Arts Center.

The Final Bow Company is excited to announce its 2022 Fall Musical Mary Poppins Jr. coming to the Versailles Performing Arts Center Dec. 16 and 17.

Final Bow is a nonprofit arts organization offering music, theater, and dance to Darke County and surrounding area students age three and up. The cast of Mary Poppins is led by Versailles native, Gabby Spitzer, as Mary Poppins, Carter Qualls of Centerville as Bert, Nola Miley and Nolan Seger of Greenville as Jane and Micheal Banks, Austin Pierron of Versailles as George Banks, and Lydia Beisner of Greenville as Winifred Banks.

The cast of 60 students spans as far north as Celina and as far south as Centerville with a combination of private, public, and home schooled students in between second and twelfth grade. The cast will be welcoming special guest performers Warehouse Dance Project on Friday at 7:30 pm and Final Bow Musical Theater on Saturday at 4 pm.

Grab your family and friends, young and young at heart to enjoy this heartwarming story based on the classic Disney film with all your favorite Mary Poppins songs: Jolly Holiday, Spoonful Of Sugar, Feed The Birds, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Step In Time and more. Performances are Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

Tickets are available at finalbow.org and at the door prior to performances.