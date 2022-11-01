Mary Baldwin soccer made history. Now it wants more with a home playoff game

Mary Baldwin soccer made history. Now it wants more with a home playoff game

STAUNTON — When Amanda Evans arrived at Mary Baldwin to take over the Women’s soccer program, she looked at the USA South archives. The school joined the conference in 2007 and, in that span, the Squirrels had two conference wins and didn’t have a single winning season. There were three seasons the team didn’t win a match and one it didn’t even play when the school shut down Women’s soccer in 2017.

So when Evans arrived from California in July 2018 she had her work cut out for her. She and her husband, Tony, were kind of a package deal. Amanda is officially the head coach and Tony is an assistant, but she said the two have worked together to rebuild this program from the ground up. They have coached together for 17 years and been married for 16.

