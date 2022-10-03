Marvin Powell, 2-Time USC All-American Offensive Tackle and College Football Hall of Famer, Dies

Football | October 03, 2022

LOS ANGELES–Two-time USC All-American Offensive tackle Marvin Powell, a College Football Hall of Famer who was a member of the Trojans’ 1974 national Championship team and then was an All-Pro with the NFL’s New York Jets, died Friday (Sept. 30 ) of heart failure. He was 67.

Powell was a two-time All-American (1975-76) at USC and a member of the 1974 national championship team. He was a three-time All-Conference first teamer (1974-75-76) and was selected as a 1976 Playboy Pre-Season All-American.

While Powell was at USC, the Trojans went 29-6-1 in his career. In addition to winning the 1974 national championship, USC was 17th in the final AP poll in 1975 and second in 1976. They competed in the 1975 and 1977 Rose Bowls, the 1975 Liberty Bowl, the 1977 Hula Bowl and Japan Bowl.

Powell was inducted into the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

He was drafted in the first round (fourth pick) of the 1977 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He played for the Jets from 1977-85, starting 128 games. He was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1979 to 1983, and was named a first-team All Pro in the 1979, 1981 and 1982 seasons. He was recognized as a second-team All-Pro in 1980.

Powell was also named the Jets MVP by a vote of his teammates for the 1979 season. He remains the only tackle to be selected MVP in the team’s first 62 seasons and one of only two offensive linemen, the other being guard Randy Rasmussen, who was voted MVP in 1977.

He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1986-87 before retiring from football.

After his football career, he was the Jets’ player rep and was elected vice president and then president, for two years, of the NFL Players Association.

After majoring in political science and speech at USC, Powell returned to college for six offseasons to earn his Juris Doctor from New York Law School in 1987.

Powell was born on August 30, 1955, in Fort Bragg, NC

He is survived by four children, Marvin III, Jackson, Amerique and Veronique, and three grandchildren, Morgan, Josephine and Marvin IV. His son, Marvin III, was a fullback-tight end-safety for USC from 1995-98, and also played in the NFL.

Memorial service info is pending.