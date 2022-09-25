Marvin Harrison Jr Wears designer football cleats and Apple Watch

Marvin Harrison Jr. was not holding back when he took the field Saturday night against Wisconsin.

The Ohio State wide receiver was seen wearing custom Louis Vuitton X Nike cleats when he took the field along with an Apple Watch around his wrist.

While Harrison continued to be one of quarterback CJ Stroud’s main targets, fans couldn’t help but keep their attention on the Ohio State wide receiver’s feet.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s outfit is impressing a former Ohio State star

Why is Ohio State wearing black jerseys?

Ohio State football brought back the all-black look against Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes will wear the all-black alternate jerseys for the fourth time in program history, earning wins against Michigan State in 2019, Nebraska in 2018 and against Penn State in 2015 when these uniforms were first used.

