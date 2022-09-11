Martina’s late goal pushes Bears to second straight SAC road win
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Adrian Martina scored a late goal in the final 15 minutes of the game, and No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer squeaked out a 1-0 win over Tusculum on Saturday night to move to 2-0 in the SAC and finish this four-game road stretch at 3-0-1. Juan Basabe and the Bear defense turned in the third straight clean sheet as well.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP
Final: Well. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Tusculum 0
Records: Lenoir-Rhyne: 4-0-1 (2-0), Tusculum: 0-3-1 (0-1)
Location: Greeneville, Tenn. | Pioneer Stadium
STATS AND INFO
- Neither team could get any offense going in the first half. Lenoir-Rhyne had two shots on goal, one from Nicolas Bohigues and one from Jaime Poza.
- Tusculum did not muster a shot in the first half as the Bear defense suffocated the Pioneers.
- The teams played to a stalemate until the 77th minute, when Martina tucked a shot past the Tusculum keeper inside the right post. Poza Assisted on the goal is a beautiful feed.
- Both teams finished with five shots, four of which were on goal for the Bears.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- Three straight shutouts for LR is the first time that’s happened since the Bears shut out the opponents for the first three games of the 2017 season.
- Martina’s five goals on the year is second in the SAC.
- Poza picked up his second assist of the year.
- This was head coach Jack Winter‘s 60th win at LR, and 30 of those have been shutouts.
UP NEXT: The Bears will return home to face Limestone on Wednesday in SAC play. The Saints eliminated the Bears from the NCAA Tournament last year.