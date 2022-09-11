Martina’s late goal pushes Bears to second straight SAC road win

Next Game: Limestone 9/14/2022 | 7:30 PM Sept. 14 (Wed) / 7:30 PM Limestone History

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Adrian Martina scored a late goal in the final 15 minutes of the game, and No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer squeaked out a 1-0 win over Tusculum on Saturday night to move to 2-0 in the SAC and finish this four-game road stretch at 3-0-1. Juan Basabe and the Bear defense turned in the third straight clean sheet as well.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Final: Well. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Tusculum 0

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne: 4-0-1 (2-0), Tusculum: 0-3-1 (0-1)

Location: Greeneville, Tenn. | Pioneer Stadium

STATS AND INFO

Neither team could get any offense going in the first half. Lenoir-Rhyne had two shots on goal, one from Nicolas Bohigues and one from Jaime Poza .

and one from . Tusculum did not muster a shot in the first half as the Bear defense suffocated the Pioneers.

The teams played to a stalemate until the 77th minute, when Martina tucked a shot past the Tusculum keeper inside the right post. Poza Assisted on the goal is a beautiful feed.

Both teams finished with five shots, four of which were on goal for the Bears.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Three straight shutouts for LR is the first time that’s happened since the Bears shut out the opponents for the first three games of the 2017 season.

Martina’s five goals on the year is second in the SAC.

Poza picked up his second assist of the year.

This was head coach Jack Winter ‘s 60th win at LR, and 30 of those have been shutouts.

UP NEXT: The Bears will return home to face Limestone on Wednesday in SAC play. The Saints eliminated the Bears from the NCAA Tournament last year.