Martin Keown praises Gabriel Jesus and his work-rate for the team

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown praised Gabriel Jesus for his performance against FC Zurich – despite the Brazilian extending his dry patch in front of goal to eight games.

Jesus endured another frustrating showing in front of goal as Arsenal Secured top spot in Group A of the Europa League, avoiding the same Fate of their domestic rivals Manchester United in having to play in February’s play-off round.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Keown praised the Brazilian, who captained Arsenal for the first time on Thursday, but added that the goals will need to come sooner rather than later.

‘I think he [Jesus] is a fantastic leader and role model at the club, he was the player of the narrative story as he played the center forward role,’ he said.

‘If you look at the rest of the team it was stripped out as the manager wanted to rest as many players as possible with a really big game coming up against Chelsea.

‘The main aim was for him to score a goal tonight, which he didn’t do and that was disappointing, but I don’t think we should worry too much about that. I think his movement and involvement [is adequate] and he is coming very deep in the build-up and the wide players funnel in.

‘No one should question his effort and commitment because he is giving 100 per cent to the cause.

‘He thinks about the team, but he does need to start scoring goals. However, Arsenal are winning at the moment and perhaps he gets that goal on the weekend.’

The win against Zurich ensured Arsenal won five of their six games in the group stage of the competition, maintaining their imperious start to the season.

Just over a week out of the break for the World Cup Mikel Arteta’s side sit top of the Premier League and safe in the knowledge they will have two fewer games than United to play at the beginning of next year.

Kieran Tierney, who has endured a tough season largely out of Arteta’s first team, scored the only goal.

Speaking after the game, Arteta praised the Scottish left-back for the ‘maturity’ he has shown at various intervals this season.

‘I think he was really good and Kieran has shown a lot of maturity, he has respected decisions that we have to make, he has done really well and scored a great goal to help us win the game and that is what we demand from the players to be ready to make a difference,’ he said.