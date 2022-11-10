Martin Joins Stanford Women’s Golf

Anne Walker

Margot and Mitch Milias Director of Women’s Golfannounced the addition of Paula Martin from Madrid, Spain, on Thursday’s National Signing Day.

“We are excited to welcome our first Spaniard to Stanford Women’s golf,” Walker said. “Spain has a long tradition of creating golf Champions and Paula fits that mold. She is passionate, experienced and focused on being the best she can be. She will be a great addition to our team, and also, our campus community.”

Martin is a Top-75 golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, with a best ranking of No. 65 thus far during her Amateur career.

The 2022 Spanish Amateur champion, she also finished seventh at the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy. Martin helped Team Spain to the 2022 World Junior Girls Championship in Canada and the 2021 European Girls’ Team Championship.

Martin also helped Team Spain to a win at the 2022 Toyota Junior World Cup, while helping Team Madrid to the 2021 and 2022 Inter-State Spanish Championships.

Individually, she finished fourth at the 2021 European Young Masters, helping Team Spain to a runner-up finish, while winning the 2021 Spanish International Stroke Play Championship. She also finished as runner-up at the 2022 French International U21.

She comes to The Farm with professional tournament experience, having finished 16th at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

She will graduate from IES Ortega y Gasset in Madrid next spring. She earned Honor Roll Certificates in 2021 and 2022 in recognition of performance in the Dual Diploma Program and also earned an Honorable Mention Diploma in 2022.

Martin is the daughter of Jorge Martin and Maite Sampedro and has two younger siblings – Jorge and Jimena.