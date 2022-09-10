Martial: Mourinho disrespected me at Man Utd!

Anthony Martial accused Jose Mourinho of disrespecting him during their time together at Manchester United.

Martial fell out of favor under Mourinho

Striker says issues started over shirt number

Martial blames Mourinho for missing the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho took over as Manchester United’s boss a year after Martial was signed. The striker lost his place in the team under the Portuguese coach, however, and had to deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic taking his favored No. 9 shirt and Alexis Sanchez being picked ahead of him.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It started with the shirt number thing,” they told France Football. “During the holidays, he sent me a message asking me if I would change to No.11, explaining that it was great because it was the number of the Legend Ryan Giggs. I told him that I had the greatest respect for Giggs but that I would prefer to keep my No. 9. And when I go back to the club, I see my No. 11 shirt, the story didn’t go well.

“He disrespected me, directly. He talked about me in the press, little phrases, a bit like he had done with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. In the [2017-18] season, I was the team’s top scorer in the first half of the season, they brought in Alexis Sanchez and then I didn’t play much. It was the World Cup season as well, and it cost me a lot at the end, especially as the French team won. I should have been there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial took some time to find a regular spot in the United starting XI after Mourinho’s departure. His most prolific season at Old Trafford came in 2019-20, when he started 31 games in the Premier League and scored 17 times, also netting four times in the Europa League.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils’ focus is on their upcoming Europa League Clash with Sheriff next week.