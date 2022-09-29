Martial arts take a cruise

SINGAPORE, 30 September 2022: Princess Cruises has formed an exclusive martial arts partnership with FUJI Sports and FUJI Mats, the worldwide leading supplier of premium Mats and facility equipment.

The partnership will offer martial arts competitions, seminars and events at sea, including one themed cruise.

The “Princess and FUJI Adventures Cruise” will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a seven-night Caribbean cruise Onboard Sky Princess, 7 to 14 January 2023. It will visit Princess Cays in the Bahamas, San Juan & Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and Grand Turk.

The themed cruise will feature martial arts experts and Olympians to engage families and enthusiasts with seminars, networking opportunities, family competitions, co-branded gear and culinary demonstrations with celebrity chefs, and shoreside martial arts events in ports of call.

As the Outfitter and equipment provider for more than 18 million martial arts competitors and academies worldwide, FUJI Sports will now become an exclusive partner to Princess Cruises, alongside its sister brand, FUJI Mats.

“Princess connects people, places and cultures around the world with amazing experiences, and we’re confident this Princess and the FUJI Adventures Cruise will be an unforgettable week at sea with Fantastic food, beverage and entertainment,” said Princess Cruises president John Padgett.

“Princess welcomes the leading brand in martial arts with millions of enthusiasts worldwide on special event Cruises and to enjoy Princess Cruises going forward for all their leisure travel vacations. It is a privilege to host a multi-generational multi-cultural global community focused on health, discipline, learning and wisdom.”

FUJI Sports and FUJI Mats is co-owned by Lia Hatashita and two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist and judo world Champion Jimmy Pedro.

“Martial Arts is one of my life’s passions, and I share this bond across friends, families and professional engagements,” said Pedro, a two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist, judo world Champion and co-owner of FUJI Sports and FUJI Mats. “This partnership with Princess recognizes the significance and multi-generational reach of the martial arts community and elevates our ability to progress our mission to share martial arts experiences in fun and unique ways.”

“Today, over 50 years after FUJI Sports was founded, the company has expanded from a small mom-and-pop shop into a company reaching all parts of the globe,” said FUJI Sports co-owner Lia Hatashita. “What I love about the company is the passion and enthusiasm from our staff members who have deep knowledge and understanding of martial arts. And in January 2023, FUJI will take this passion to the open seas for the first time.”

Visit: www.princess.com

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises)