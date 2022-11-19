Martial arts instructors spend weekends training

Please Support Local Advertisers

Over the weekend of November 11, the staff of Mark Warner’s Martial Arts headed to Keene, NH, for some advanced training in teaching and application of the martial arts.

On Friday, there was a meet-and-greet for all the presenters, including Ipswich’s own Tashi Mark Warner. It was an opportunity for everyone to get together and discuss their fields of expertise.

Saturday got off to an early and exhilarating start, as 300 people attended classes throughout the day.

There was a Banquet and Awards ceremony that evening, and many of the presenters were presented with the Never Settle Awards Hosted by whistlekick.com.

Although nominated in three categories, Warner did not win. “It was an honor just to be nominated,” he said.

On Sunday, the staff of Mark Warner’s had a day of training in the MATT C instructors’ course.

The weekend wrapped up by 4:30 pm on Sunday.

“Everyone not only learned a lot from the weekend but also had many great experiences and made many new friends,” Warner said.