Martial arts group in Louisville helps fight hunger with holiday food drive

A 30-year staple in the Louisville community, Hwang’s Martial Arts teaches students more than kicks and punches — the true lesson is strengthening the community.Each year during giving season, the group collects hundreds of industrial-sized canned goods as part of a food drive for Wayside Christian Mission, the Metro’s largest homeless shelter. Master Mimi Hwang says they even broke a record last year, donating 4,000 cans of food. This year they hope to beat that by delivering 5,000 cans to the mission. “People can see the kids and the families, and they see the never give up spirit, the enthusiasm and giving back to community,” she said. Wayside CEO Nina Moseley said delivery day, which will be on Saturday, Dec. 17, is always a production. The martial artists dress in uniform, have smiles on their faces, and use an assembly line to lift up the cans, while also lifting up those in need. Wayside serves 750,000 meals a year, making this donation much appreciated with the rising costs of food. “This year, it’s going to be even more of a blessing,” she said. “To us, you must feed people and alleviate the hunger before you can help them with other aspects of their life. If people are hungry, they can’t progress any further than that, and they have to have help.” Community members can be that helping hand by dropping off donations at any of Hwang’s Martial Arts three Louisville locations. 2931 S. Hurstbourne Parkway 2831 N. Hurstbourne Parkway 7321 Preston HighwayDonations will be accepted until Dec. 15. Monetary donations will also be accepted via Venmo to @junghwanglegacyfoundation.

