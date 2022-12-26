Martial Arts Combat Game SIFU Gets A New Game Mode And Platform In 2023 — GameTyrant

Sloclap and Microids have confirmed their award-nominated title SIFU is making its way to new game stores soon. They’ve set to debut its stylized and celebrated martial arts combat on Xbox and Steam this March 2023 in a colossal free update that includes a challenging new Arenas mode and more!

The new Arenas mode will sport nine stylish new maps, each featuring exclusive new challenges of varying difficulty levels, adding multiple hours of the classic Sifu gameplay fans have come to love. Successfully completing the Arenas will progressively unlock a Massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game’s amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung-Fu palette of our main character. Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new Cheats and exclusive new outfits.

This new platform launch will include all current updates to the game, including the latest update that was released earlier this month. Whether you are looking forward to picking SIFU up on the new platform or already own the game, check out the update trailer above to see what awaits you in the new Arenas mode.

SIFU is available now on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. It will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, including a Steam Deluxe Edition, in March 2023.