MARTA seeking proposals for development at Arts Center Station

MARTA’s Arts Center station. (Courtesy Midtown Alliance)

MARTA has issued a call for proposals to build a transit-oriented development (TOD) at the Arts Center rail station in Midtown.

The Arts Center TOD offering is located on six acres of land, along with air rights above the station and bus loop, between 15th and 16th Streets and frontage on West Peachtree and Arts Center Way.

More crucially, it’s adjacent to the Woodruff Arts Center – home to the High Museum, Alliance Theatre, and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra – and across the street from the newly opened Midtown Union development.

The site is zoned SPI-16 providing for significant mixed-use density, including affordable housing.

“Arts Center Station presents a tremendous development opportunity which we hope will enhance our customer experience and ridership, positively influence the neighborhood and add amenities, including affordable housing, which is so Desperately needed in Midtown,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood .

The Arts Center TOD RFP process will span the next few months, with a pre-proposal conference set for Oct. 11, question and answer session scheduled for Oct. 25, and proposals due Dec. 15.

