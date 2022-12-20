Marshwood girls basketball earns win: High school Roundup

Marshwood girls basketball earns win: High school Roundup

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Marshwood High School girls basketball team picked up its second straight win, as a strong defensive effort paved the way for the Hawks to defeat Falmouth, 35-26, in a Class A South Matchup on Monday night.

Marshwood (2-1) was led by Sarah Theriault, who had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Daniella Aceto had 8 points and 12 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnisquam 82, St. Thomas Aquinas 58

TILTON — St. Thomas Aquinas’ (2-1) Abby Rayder scored 15 points, freshman Emma Torriello scored 12 and sophomore Emilie von der Linden finished with nine points for the Saints in this Division III loss.

Old Orchard Beach 53, Seacoast Christian 24

ELIOT, Maine — Ellie Leech scored 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for Seacoast Christian in this Class D South loss. Bri Cluff had six points and Breckyn Winship had 16 rebounds for the Guardians.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button