Marshwood girls basketball earns win: High school Roundup

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Marshwood High School girls basketball team picked up its second straight win, as a strong defensive effort paved the way for the Hawks to defeat Falmouth, 35-26, in a Class A South Matchup on Monday night.

Marshwood (2-1) was led by Sarah Theriault, who had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Daniella Aceto had 8 points and 12 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnisquam 82, St. Thomas Aquinas 58

TILTON — St. Thomas Aquinas’ (2-1) Abby Rayder scored 15 points, freshman Emma Torriello scored 12 and sophomore Emilie von der Linden finished with nine points for the Saints in this Division III loss.

Old Orchard Beach 53, Seacoast Christian 24

ELIOT, Maine — Ellie Leech scored 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for Seacoast Christian in this Class D South loss. Bri Cluff had six points and Breckyn Winship had 16 rebounds for the Guardians.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Londonderry 72, Portsmouth 64

LONDONDERRY — Matthew Minckler scored 17 points, Elliot Miles scored 16 and Miles de Longh had 13 points for the Clippers in this Division I loss.

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Winnisquam 40

DOVER — St. Thomas Aquinas (3-0) remained undefeated on the season with a Division III win, led by 14 points from Reece Rogers, 13 points from Brady Rogers, and 12 each from AJ Reinertson and Will Mollica.

“We were stagnant in the first half and Winnisquam played great,” St. Thomas Aquinas head Coach Dave Morissette said. “I thought we really buckled down and played great team basketball on both ends in the second half.”

Somersworth 63, Raymond 55

SOMERSWORTH — Senior Dominic Starr’s 23 points, and Dante Guillory’s 14 points led the Hilltoppers to their first win of the season in a Division III matchup.

Old Orchard Beach 76, Seacoast Christian 37

ELIOT, Maine — Sunny Johnson led the Guardians with 16 points and 8 rebounds in the loss in this Class D South matchup.

BOYS HOCKEY

Somersworth/Coe-Brown 4, Spaulding 1

ROCHESTER — Johnny Pelletier and Giovanni Green each scored two goals for Somersworth/Coe-Brown in a Division II win over Spaulding. Landon Midwood, Connor Strum and James Sawyer each had one assist for the BearCats.

St. Dominic 5, Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 4

DOVER — Ayden Lockhard, Danny Fuller, Zach Camp and Bradley Wentworth all scored a goal for the Knighthawks in Monday’s loss.