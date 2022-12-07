Marshfield High football team’s upset falls short against KP

WRENTHAM – Friday’s result was not the ending the Marshfield High football team wanted – a 17-13 loss to No. 2 King Philip in the Division 2 quarterfinals.

But rewind to two months ago and it’s an impressive finish that was hard to imagine for a team that was rebuilding on the fly after graduating a hugely impactful senior class and starting 0-2.

“Going 0-2 is never good,” said Marshfield quarterback Anthony Molander. “We weren’t really confident in the first two games, but we saw the potential we had in the second half of that second loss (38-28 to Methuen). We knew we were a good team, we had some good games this year. I’m really proud of this team.”

