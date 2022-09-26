Marshals advance to State Golf Championships

Marshall County’s boys golf team played in the first round of the State Golf Tournament today, needing a top three finish as a team to advance to the KHSAA State Golf Championships on October 3-5 at Bowling Green Country Club.

Mission accomplished with a third-place finish by two strokes over Bethlehem at +22. Taylor County was first at +13 and Bowling Green finished second at +18.

Taylor County’s Luke Coyle took the win with a 3-under par 69 and teammate Gabe Cole finished second with an even par 72, tied with Greenwood’s Jacob Lane.

Gunner Hoover was impressive carding the top Marshall County finish with a +4 round of 76. Logan Davis and Trey Wall finished in a 10th place tie with scores of 77, Ryan Stokes shot 80 to finish tied for 28th and David Jack Morris shot 81 and tied for 30th.

Region 1 runner-up St. Mary finished eighth at +69.

Region 1 individuals:

Hunter Reynolds 74 (Trigg County)

Jeremiah Foster 77 (Crittenden County)

Jack Butts 78 (Paducah Tilghman)

Cannon Ford 78 (McCracken County)

Travis Perry 83 (Lyon County)

Collin Whittington 85 (Caldwell County)

Dallas Vinson 85 (McCracken County)

Ty Butts 89 (Trigg County)

Hayden Engler 90 (Christian Fellowship)

Grant Whitaker 91 (Murray)